Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement plans Tuesday

University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is expected to announce his retirement plans Tuesday, with sources telling the State Journal he’ll officially step aside this summer after more than 17 years on the job.

Alvarez, who turned 74 in December, is expected to hold a news conference in the afternoon to outline his plans.

UW won 73 conference championships — regular season and tournaments combined — during Alvarez’s tenure. Sixteen teams won national championships, with women’s hockey (six) and women’s lightweight rowing (five) leading the way, while the football and men’s basketball programs produced an NCAA-record 15 consecutive years of playing in a bowl game and reaching the NCAA tournament.

Sources told the State Journal last month Alvarez has been contemplating retirement for some time but the timing of his decision was influenced by two key factors: the end of the playing career of his grandson, Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson, who will be a fifth-year senior this fall; and Alvarez’s desire not to leave the department in difficult circumstances financially in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Alvarez has groomed deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh as his replacement, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will get the final say on the next hire.

A university administration source declined last month to comment on Alvarez’s retirement other than to say all vacancies go through an open search process.