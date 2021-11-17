Big 12 fines Baylor $25,000 for fans storming field

The Big 12 issued a public reprimand and a $25,000 fine to Baylor for its handling of field storming incidents during and after the Bears’ 27-14 win over then-No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday at McLane Stadium

Tuesday’s fine and reprimand was in accordance with the Big 12’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies.

“We have a duty to ensure a safe game environment that provides the visiting team secure egress from the field for players, staff and support personnel, and protection of the team bench area,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

When Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades was asked on Monday before last week’s game if he was worried about potential fines if fans stormed the field after a Baylor win over the Sooners, he said “I’m going to be rushing with them.”

“I appreciate Baylor’s advance planning and communication, and although well planned, the end-of-game circumstances made its field storming plan impossible to execute, resulting in an interruption of play, impeding the visiting team from reaching their locker room and damage to OU bench area equipment,” Bowlsby said

The Baylor fans first stormed the field with three seconds left on the clock when Baylor coach Dave Aranda called a time out to kick a field goal.

Aranda wanted to kick the field goal to give the Bears a 13-point differential in a potential tie-breaking procedure to reach the Big 12 championship game after losing to Oklahoma State, 24-14, on Oct. 2 in Stillwater.

The Oklahoma players had to be called back to the field to play the last three seconds while fans were cleared from the field. After Isaiah Hankins drilled the 32-yard field goal as time expired, the Baylor fans rushed the field again.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was unhappy that Aranda called time out to kick the field goal.

“It became a safety issue,” Riley said after the game. “I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal, but there’s a code of sportsmanship that I think you have to follow. I wouldn’t have done it.”

Due to results of games held Saturday, the Big 12 later reported there was no scenario remaining where the tiebreaker would be needed in a three-way tie to reach the Big 12 championship on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0