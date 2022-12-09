Bloody noses and broken fingers: TCU quarterback Max Duggan began path to glory in Council Bluffs

Jim Duggan loaded up the Yukon and silenced his phone. No distractions for a winding 1,200-mile drive he never imagined he would make.

At some point during the last few months, the former longtime Council Bluffs high school football coach became father to a national celebrity. Max Duggan in August was a fourth-year quarterback who had lost his starting job with a TCU program picked to finish seventh in the Big 12. Jim and his wife, Deb, had higher hopes.

But this high? Their son as the heartbeat of a College Football Playoff team? One of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy?

“Nope, actually not,” Jim Duggan said. “Never crossed our minds. We were just hoping for a winning season.”

Instead Duggan took off eastward this week with a carload of luggage while the rest of the family — Deb, 27-year-old son Sam and 25-year-old daughter Megan along with Max’s girlfriend — flew. To Baltimore on Wednesday to watch Max receive the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given to the sport’s top upperclassman QB. Then on to New York City for a shot at college football immortality Saturday night.

It all came quicker than a QB sneak for the one-time Lewis Central standout who spent his prep career in a place long overshadowed by both Omaha and eastern Iowa. TCU built a social-media Heisman campaign — #HE15MAN, for Duggan’s No. 15 jersey number — putting out a 3-minute, 42-second video narrated by former Horned Frogs star running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Duggan has been on the minds of past Heisman winners. Johnny Manziel calls him a baller. Robert Griffin III stumped for him to get to NYC. Reggie Bush compares his competitive nature to Drew Brees.

More than 9.4 million people watched the Big 12 title game last weekend, when Duggan became the first player since Deshaun Watson to post 250-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards in a league championship tilt. Bleeding and barely able to breath by the end, Duggan rallied the Frogs to force overtime before TCU lost its unbeaten status. His emotional postgame press conference won over countless more football fans still learning his name.

“I wanna drive up to the stadium and shake and salute Max Duggan’s hand,” former NFL receiver Dez Bryant tweeted afterward, adding an expletive for emphasis. “… I love fight and heart. It’s contagious.”

Toughness?

More like Council Bluffs grit for a coach’s kid who has been getting thumped on football fields since he was old enough to carry green Gatorade water bottles.

For a teenager who played sports year round and still recruited friends in the summers to help move hay bales for his uncle’s business.

The outwardly unassuming redhead with a fire underneath is still that guy. And he’s showing why Missouri River fortitude plays anywhere.

“You go from picking up hay in the hot July sun to ending up in New York City for the Heisman,” Jim Duggan said. “I guess you’ve probably come a long way.”

MISSOURI RIVER FORTITUDE

Max Duggan heard perhaps his first recruiting pitch in third grade. Reece Blay figures he nailed the delivery.

Blay was a fifth-grader at Titan Hill Intermediate School and word in the hallways was a notable transfer was on the way — the son of Jim Duggan, who coached Council Bluffs St. Albert to state football titles a few years earlier in 2006 and 2007. Instead of faculty members giving tours to incoming families, the school had students like Blay do it.

“I knew we were getting a big prospect,” said Blay, who is two years older than Duggan. “I like to say I convinced him.”

The two became close friends through baseball, with Duggan in right field and Blay in center on varsity one summer as they swapped banter and witty ways to signal outs. They and others often migrated to Duggan’s home to raid the fridge and watch sports. They played street football and lingered in the school parking lot as the sun set.

During a friendly competition to see who could dive farthest into a pool one day before high-school fall camp, Duggan leaped with such force that he broke a tooth on the concrete bottom.

“He comes up out of the water and goes, ‘Don’t tell my dad,’” Blay said.

Duggan’s TCU story is well-chronicled. He endured a nine-hour heart procedure in 2020 for a condition discovered during enhanced offseason testing and underwent a subsequent emergency surgery for a blood clot. He played through a broken bone and torn tendon in his foot in 2021, limping to class to avoid having pictures taken and posted to social media. While nearly 2,000 players entered the transfer portal last offseason, he stayed put amid a coaching change.

The setting for the prequel was southwest Iowa. It’s where the son of a former South Dakota quarterback (Jim) and USD star hurdler (the former Deb Dodds) began to dream.

Josh Simmons met Duggan in fourth grade and the two quickly became friends through sports. They both played quarterback on separate little-league feeder teams until eighth grade, when they combined into one squad.

Even then, Simmons said, he knew that was a QB battle he wasn’t going to win. He moved to receiver and became a favorite target of Duggan’s at Lewis Central — now he’s finishing up his college career at Morningside as a wideout after a stop at Iowa Western.

“Anytime you’d see something going bad or things weren’t going well, you could see on his face he had a little look that it was time to step it up,” Simmons said. “He’d make a play and then it was like, ‘OK, it’s time for me to step up too. Max is getting after it.’”

Want evidence that Duggan’s team-first attitude is authentic? The L.C. community got it in November 2017 when the quarterback suffered a broken left fibula late in a second-round playoff game in Ankeny. A day after surgery and possibly concussed, he promised his team they would reach the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls — reserved for state semifinals and title games — next year.

For the first time in school in school history, the Titans did.

“You just realize everything that you've been around you've learned and taken in without even knowing,” Duggan said in 2018. “My dad has been a great help of keeping me humble and always telling me to be a hard worker and never think of myself as bigger than the team.”

Meanwhile, the teen rehabbed tirelessly to make it back for the end of basketball season. Even as a four-star football recruit with the likes of Urban Meyer, P.J. Fleck and Kirk Ferentz stopping to see him, he wasn’t about to quit on his friends. He made it back for the stretch run. A few months later he finished fourth at state track in the 200-meter dash.

“He was just a little bit faster, a little bit stronger, just a little bit better than everyone else,” Simmons said. “And he had the right mindset for it. You could definitely see this for his future. He knew the all the extra stuff would work out for him if he was a good teammate.”

PUTTING COUNCIL BLUFFS ON THE MAP

A slightly crooked right ring finger still reminds Thomas Fidone of the time he underestimated a Duggan fastball.

Before Fidone signed with Nebraska and before he was the nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2021 class, he was a Lewis Central rising sophomore looking to get reps with the senior QB. The 6-foot-6 teen was in a group chat of receivers that Duggan frequently texted to initiate throwing sessions. In the parking lot. In the gym. Wherever and whenever.

One spring morning around 7 o’clock and with temperatures in the low 30s on the football field, Fidone took a whistling pass from Duggan and heard his finger pop. Did he jam it? Nope. Putting it back into place didn’t work.

“I think Max said he was sorry but really it was probably my fault for catching the ball the wrong way,” Fidone said. “Max has a hell of an arm on him — he’s been the only one to break my finger.”

The final count was three broken fingers of high school receivers, Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. Of all the areas Duggan evolved as a quarterback in four years, the most notable was learning to throw with touch.

Kammrad was the L.C. quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator under Jim Duggan back then, serving as “insulation” between a father who occasionally wanted to get after his son and a son who didn’t always want to hear it. Max didn’t mill around with friends in the bleachers during varsity games in eighth grade — Jim had him stand by Kammrad to listen and learn.

That year Max the ball boy decided he wanted to help Titans senior quarterback Austin Simmons warm up before a game. The hard-throwing future South Dakota starter whipped a ball that went through Duggan’s hands and gave him a bloody nose.

Duggan’s own quarterback potential was obvious. He guided the eighth-grade team to the Metro Youth Football League title game despite L.C. being one of the smallest participating programs. He won a round of rock-paper-scissors to start the 2015 varsity opener as a freshman, splitting time with an upperclassman. That night he completed 8 of 9 passes for 186 yards and scoring strikes of 66 and 40 yards against a quality opponent.

“He has a thick skin — as a coach’s kid, you have to develop that,” Kammrad said. “He could make a bad play and he looks the same as if he scored a touchdown. That was the No. 1 thing from the time he was young to now is there’s nothing that bothers him.”

That trait made life miserable for opponents. Curt Bladt — who owns 11 state titles and an Iowa all-time-best winning percentage of .865 (422-66) across 42 seasons as head coach at Harlan Community — jokes he was ready to pay part of Duggan’s college tuition by the end of his career.

Bladt watches TCU now and feels vindicated that his guys couldn’t ever seem to bring down Duggan in four L.C. wins between 2016-18. The game plan of playing keep away rarely worked well.

“If he got any look at a run he was going to take it and make us look like we were junior high kids trying to chase him,” said Bladt, now retired. “Now if you have any connection at all you kind of go, ‘Yeah, that’s my boy’ whether he used to kick you in the butt or whatever. Now he’s the good guy.”

This season may already have Duggan on the short list of most accomplished athletes from Council Bluffs. Wrestler Bill Smith was a 1952 Olympic gold medalist while fellow grappler Thomas Gilman became a World champion in 2021 after claiming Olympic bronze a year earlier. Boxer Ron Stander challenged for the world heavyweight title in 1972.

C.B. also produced longtime major-league pitchers Stan Bahnsen and Jon Lieber as well as Brian Ratigan, who was a star linebacker at Notre Dame into the 1990s and spent three years with the Indianapolis Colts. Zoe Olsen earned Olympic silver in springboard diving in 1948.

With a national title and Heisman still in play, Duggan isn’t finished yet.

“If he’s in contention for that, that kind of puts him at the top of the Christmas tree right there,” Bladt said. “It’s an outstanding career so far and probably only going to get better.”

Said Kammrad: “He’s one that has really put Council Bluffs on the map in modern times and what a lot of kids aspire to be and want to be like.”

'AN INSANE ATHLETE'

How did the most high-profile Iowa high school quarterback since Kyle Orton nearly two decades earlier end up in north Texas?

Duggan could have gone just about anywhere. The Elite 11 finalist earned a Georgia offer while camping there. Ohio State tossed its hat in the ring. Notre Dame. Tennessee.

Iowa and Iowa State were both after him, but Duggan wanted to go somewhere he didn’t know anybody. Nebraska offered him toward the end of the Mike Riley era in June 2017 and eventually circled back after transitioning to coach Scott Frost, who eventually signed QB Luke McCaffrey in the class. Duggan was a repeat guest in Lincoln, including at a Friday Night Lights camp.

“Coach Frost came on real, real late and Max had made up his mind he was going someplace different,” Jim Duggan said. “They talked and had some good conversations but he had made up his mind at that point.”

Max liked TCU. He wanted to live in a large metro area, not a college town. He connected with then-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie. On his visit, the small class sizes stood out. He committed in April before his senior season.

The Dec. 31 national semifinal against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl will be the Frogs’ first bowl game since before Duggan arrived. The program was 16-18 from 2019-21, leading to coach Gary Patterson’s resignation and the hire of Sonny Dykes from SMU.

Yet the fleet-footed Duggan didn’t move. After being demoted, he told his parents he would play on the scout team if it would help everyone get better. Graduating from the Neeley School of Business was a top goal, one he will achieve later this month. He has one more year of eligibility and must decide whether to use it or turn pro by the time TCU classes start in January.

“I know there was frustration and maybe some anger in there when he wasn’t named the starter for week one,” Kammrad said. “But you didn’t know it and he never said it, he was never public about it. He just believed good things were going to happen and when he got his opportunity he ran with it.”

A long-running group chat reminds Duggan’s old buddies he’s the same as ever. A group of them still exchange memes and stale trash talk. Life is getting busier, but they still are making time every year to see their QB play in person.

Blay was part of a foursome to attend the Big 12 title game last weekend. They needed TCU gear to wear at the game, which they raided from Duggan’s nearby home. Afterward they laid around talking late into the night like they were back in the Lewis Central parking lot.

Some of the topics are familiar. Others still barely seem believable.

“Everyone on the national level is saying, ‘Max Duggan is an insane athlete,’” Blay said. “Yes, but the guy is a goofball. And I’m honestly most impressed by how this really hasn’t changed him at all. He’s still the same guy we grew up with.”

