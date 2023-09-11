FREMONT, Neb. — Briar Cliff dropped its third straight game to start the season, falling 56-14 to Midland Saturday.

A 43-yard return on the opening kickoff set Midland up in prime field position as they scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

The Warriors added a second TD near the end of the quarter.

The Charger offense put together a six play, 75-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. A personal foul on Midland set up BCU at the Warrior 40-yard line. Two plays later Johnny Bauser found Steven Whiting for a 35-yard touchdown.

Midland increased its lead to 42-7 lead at halftime.

After Briar Cliff’s defense held Midland scoreless in the third quarter, Zach Buick scored the Chargers second touchdown of the day after recovering a Warrior fumble and returning it 94 yards.

Midland added two more TDs.

Bauser completed 5-of-14 passes for 48 yards and a TD. Matthew Mason rushed 14 times for 48 yards. Whiting had two catches for 42 yards.

Angel Nava-Esparza had a game high 10 tackles with one tackle for a loss, while Tulsa Janish had eight tackles and a sack.

The Chargers, who have a bye week this weekend, will next play in their home opener on Sept. 23 vs. Hastings, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Memorial Field.