Briar Cliff football wins second game in a row

SIOUX CITY — For the first time since early in the 2019 season, the Briar Cliff University football team won its second straight game.

And, just like in last week’s contest, the Chargers needed to grind it out until the very end.

The Chargers defeated Dakota Wesleyan 20-14 on Saturday at Memorial Field, marking the first time in the Shane LaDage Era that his club has won two straight games.

“We’ve taken it down to the wire, and we’ve found ways to win,” LaDage said. “That speaks to the culture we’re building and the belief we’re getting. It was so hard to score offensively. They buckled down and we missed a couple plays. Defensively, that’s the best we’ve played by a large margin. I’m proud of everyone this week.”

The Chargers’ defense was the one who had to seal the win late for their team.

Dakota Wesleyan had the ball with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game, and the Tigers had quarterback Cayden Cunningham driving them along.

The Tigers reeled off two first downs to start the drive. Cunningham’s big play of the drive came on a 27-yard pass to Preston Nedved with under a minute to go. DWU got down to the BCU 18-yard line, hoping to do the same thing Hastings did to the Chargers earlier this season.

Cunningham threw two incompletions, then was forced to take a 4-yard loss after Asi Tupua brought him down. Cunningham tried to scramble, but Tupua found the young quarterback.

That brought up fourth down. The Chargers did have a timeout remaining, but LaDage wasn’t interested in using it.

He was interested to see how gritty his defense could be for one more play.

Cunningham threw the ball into the end zone, but Chargers defensive back Mike Green caught the ball near the goal line, and brought it out to the Chargers’ 11.

Green did bring the ball out of the end zone, but he learned a lesson during Friday’s practice that he remembered in that moment.

According to LaDage, the Chargers practiced that exact situation the day before.

The same outcome happened, but a different defensive back caught an interception. That DB tried to take the ball all the way to the Chargers’ practice end zone, but LaDage reminded all his defensive guys that if there’s no clear lane to pay dirt, simply be conservative.

“That’s huge for him,” LaDage said. “Mike ran it for a little, and it clicked in his mind. Having those experiences and learning from it is a huge thing for us right now. When you’re growing a program, it’s about those little things.”

That interception was one of five takeaways that the Chargers induced on Saturday.

Once Green slid down to the turf, the celebration was on.

The key play on offense came late in the third quarter, as quarterback Luke Davies found wide receiver Tim Brown on a 23-yard post route.

Brown was wide open when he caught the ball, and all he needed to do after he got the ball was sprint a few more yards to find the end zone.

“It was a play drawn up on the sideline, and it’s nice when you can execute it for a touchdown,” Davies said. “Tim made a move, and it was a great play. They just called it there and it just worked out.”

The post route has been successful as the season has progressed.

“We were hitting that on the RPO, but Tim made that play and he’s a really good player,” LaDage said. “We’ve done a really good job finding that play on the RPO game. We hit a couple of them early, and we found a way to find that open play.”

Davies completed 17 passes for 244 yards. He had an interception, too, but the freshman quarterback admitted that the game is slowing down week-by-week.

“I think I’m doing my best to get better for the team,” Davies said. “I think I’ve learned from our coaches about what to do when defense does certain things.”

The Chargers led 7-0 at the half, and Remsen St. Mary’s High School grad Jeremy Koenck ahd that scoring play from the BCU 1.

It was Koenck’s first career college TD.

