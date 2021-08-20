Buena Vista football eager to get back into action

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The long wait is over for the Buena Vista University football team.
After sitting out the entire 2020 season because of the pandemic, the Beavers will be able to play meaningful games for the first time in two falls.
The American Rivers Conference elected to cancel its 2020 campaign, so the only football action Buena Vista has had since the fall of 2019 is a scrimmage last spring.
So, it goes without saying that BVU – which finished 3-7 overall and 1-7 in the conference in 2019 – is more than anxious to get things going again.
“We’re at a roster high of about 90 guys, which is about a 15-year high for BV football,” Beavers coach Grant Mollring said. “We’re going to have some more depth at positions. We return seven offensive starters and nine on the defensive side of the ball. We’re excited about those guys and some guys who are competing for time.”
There are two All-ARC players returning, including All-American wide receiver Eric Pacheco. The senior from Kearney, Nebraska, is closing in on a number of program records.
Pacheco enters the season ranked second all-time in receptions with 169, trailing Jalen Henningsen by 32 catches for the top spot. He is also just 169 yards shy of becoming the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards, currently sitting at 2,837.
His 23 career touchdowns are the third-most in school history (Jesse Schmidt) and Pacheco is only two shy of Henningsen for second.
Pacheco had 226 receiving yards against Nebraska Wesleyan in 2019, which is the fourth-highest single-game total in school history.
“Obviously bringing him back is a big thing for us,” Mollring said. “He’s a pretty big part of our offense and special teams.”
Reed Kruse, a Newell-Fonda High School product, was a second-team all-league pick at linebacker in 2019. The 210-pound senior had 46 tackles and an interception.
Senior linebacker Tanner Frost led the team with 80 tackles and four sacks. Mason Wickett anchors the defensive line and had a team-high nine tackles for loss in 2019.
Braden Ehn and John Corcoran are a pair of veteran offensive linemen who helped the Beavers rank fifth in the conference in scoring offense at 27.2 points per game.
Mollring said there is a competition between three players for the starting quarterback spot.
Brandon Kyles (Houston, Texas), Brayden Woodward (Elkhorn, Nebraska) and Austin Smith (Albuquerque, New Mexico) are battling for that spot.
The top three running backs from two seasons ago are also gone, so competition is also heating up there.
Keaton Huebner is a converted quarterback who’s been on the team for a couple of seasons. A couple of talented freshmen – Mason Griffith from tradition-rich Harlan, Iowa and Hunter Bennett from Ponca, Nebraska – could also see action.
“That’s a position that we can handle by committee, so we’re going to be just fine,” Mollring said.
More than anything, the Beavers want to shake off the rust of not having played a game in so lomg.
“The scrimmages kind of got the juices flowing and it was kind of a redshirt year for everybody,” Mollring said. “It probably benefitted our program more than most in the conference. We have seven guys coming back for an extra year of eligibility that could have graduated and 22 seniors overall, which is the most in my five years here.
“We were able to use that time to build some depth and get some guys in the weight room and grow up. That’s why we’re so excited.”
Buena Vista kicks off the 2021 campaign at home under the lights against Gustavus Adolphus on Sept. 4 at 6 o’clock.