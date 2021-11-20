Can Nebraska's offense-in-transition really give the top-ranked UW defense trouble?

On paper, there is little reason to overthink what looks like a mismatch between Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense and Nebraska’s offense when the two sides collide Saturday.

Take the Badgers’ production defensively this year — they lead the country in total defense (211.4 yards allowed per game and 3.72 per play) and are second in scoring defense (14.6 points allowed per game) — and combine it with the fact that Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four of his offensive assistant coaches last week, and it may well be a one-sided affair.

Wisconsin’s defense, led by coordinator Jim Leonhard, paces the Big Ten in tackles for loss (7.4 per game) and averages three sacks per game (third in the Big Ten), while the Huskers are tied for last in having allowed 27 sacks through 10 games.

“They’re hot right now. I can’t compliment them enough,” Frost said Monday. “I haven’t watched a ton of their offense yet, more of their defense, but Coach Leonhard does an unbelievable job with them. It’s hard to find holes in what they do, really hard to scheme them because they do a lot of things, so you’ve just got to kind of line up and win. They’ve got a bunch of big, tough, physical guys in every position, and it is tough to win against them.

“It’s going to be an ugly game, it’s going to be a Big Ten game in November, and we have to do the best job we can against a really good team.”

Here’s the interesting wrinkle: Nebraska hasn’t had a ton of scoring success against UW under Frost — 24 points in 2018 and 21 in 2019 — but has moved the ball extremely well.

In fact, in those two games, the Huskers have averaged 505.5 yards and 7.9 per play. The last time they met, in November 2019, Dedrick Mills rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown, and the Huskers overall ran for 273 yards at 7.4 per carry.

In 2018, quarterback Adrian Martinez had one of the most prolific outings of his career, finishing with 441 total yards of offense and accounting for three touchdowns.

There are caveats, of course. The Huskers trailed 20-3 at halftime of the 2018 game and were only within two scores briefly after JD Spielman opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown reception.

In 2019, NU trailed by 14 entering the fourth quarter and then had drives covering 81 and 74 yards end in turnovers on downs while trying to cut into the Badgers’ lead.

Nebraska’s players and coaches, though, say the past production is good for morale this week.

“We had a great game plan for those weeks, and this week so far, I know it’s Monday, but I’m really excited for the game plan this week,” junior tight end Austin Allen said. “I’m excited for more offensive numbers like we had in the 2018 and 2019-style games.”

Added Frost, “Both years they did a good job making adjustments to some of the things we did. I’ve watched some tape of some other people running some of the things we ran in those two years and trying to duplicate it, and (Wisconsin’s coaches) are good coaches and they’ve come up with answers for those things.

“It is not like you can recreate a blueprint.”

It’d be a big enough challenge even without all the turnover at NU since the Huskers last took the field. But they think they’re up for it.

