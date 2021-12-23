Chatelain: The perfect recruiter for Husker football? Mickey Joseph is your guy

LINCOLN, Neb. — Tom Osborne wasn’t about to lose the next Turner Gill.

He wasn’t going to let Barry Switzer swoop in and steal the best high school option quarterback in the country. No, if Osborne wanted to seize control of the Big Eight, get back to the Orange Bowl and extinguish Sooner Magic, he needed to be at New Orleans’ Archbishop Shaw High School that 1987 morning.

Camped out in a parking lot behind a chain-link fence.

Husker football boasts countless legendary recruiting stories, but few apply today like Osborne’s pursuit of Mickey Joseph 35 years ago.

Joseph, like most teenage phenoms, never quite matched the hype. But he lived the thrill and stress of a blue-chip prospect. He understands it. Now he’s trying to infuse Scott Frost’s program with elite talent again, persuading top prospects from Louisiana and elsewhere to choose Lincoln.

“I’m going to be able to bring a kid up from the South and tell them why they should stay,” Joseph said. “This is the best place for you.”

That was Osborne’s sales pitch to Joseph in 1986-87. He made the argument during five visits to see Joseph. Context is critical to grasp the sense of desperation.

The Huskers, after winning three Big Eight titles under Gill, had fallen short in ’84, ’85 and — most devastatingly — ’86. That's when Oklahoma, trailing 17-10 with three minutes left, took advantage of a face-mask penalty and drove 94 yards for the tying score, then forced a quick punt, giving Jamelle Holieway just enough time to find Keith Jackson for 41 yards down the sideline to set up the game-winning field goal. (Good grief, that sentence contains a lot of agony.)

Osborne needed to gain the upper hand again. And history told him a top quarterback might be the difference between Sugar Bowls and Orange Bowls.

In December 1986, Nebraska traveled to New Orleans to face LSU, a pinch of good fortune for Husker recruiting. The Huskers were trending in Louisiana high schools. Neil Smith. LeRoy Etienne. Reggie Cooper. Tyrone Hughes. All came to Nebraska in the 1980s. But Joseph appeared to be the crown jewel.

A two-year starter at Archbishop Shaw, he displayed a sprinter’s speed and a wizard’s instincts. As a senior, Joseph had seven touchdown runs of 60 yards or more and passed for 1,000. Oklahoma assistant Scott Hill called Joseph "the best wishbone quarterback in America.”

“He's like a Jamelle Holieway, but he can throw too,” Joseph’s high school coach, Hank Tierney, said then.

Nebraska originally targeted five quarterbacks in the 1987 class, but Osborne reduced it to two when Joseph expressed interest. Mickey watched Sugar Bowl practices at the Superdome. Then he visited the Husker team hotel.

"It really affected me too, the way they presented themselves as gentlemen, disciplined on and off the field,” Joseph said in '87.

Joseph was leaning toward Lincoln. But Oklahoma didn’t give up. Switzer and assistant Lucious Selmon kept pressing. By the end of January, they had the edge.

"I've always liked Oklahoma a lot, and they may be ahead right now. In fact, I think they are,'' Joseph said. "Coach Switzer is funny. He's more relaxed than any other coach who has come here to see me.”

That must have been nails on a chalkboard to Osborne. He pressed on, battling the Sooners not only for Joseph, but also for Omaha blue-chip Leodis Flowers. (Another epic recruiting tale, which we've documented before.)

The week of signing day, Joseph's mother — who preferred Nebraska — delivered a message to Osborne: “Get back here.” The coach hurried to Marrero and delivered his final sales pitch. Or so he thought.

That night, Mickey made his big decision: Nebraska. But he still had to break the news to Oklahoma coaches, who kept him on the phone until 11 p.m.

“Of course, they were trying to talk him out of it,” Tierney said.

The next morning, Joseph received a last-minute call from Holieway himself. By then, Osborne and recruiting coordinator Jack Pierce were surely gnawing on their own fingernails. NCAA rules prohibited a coach’s attendance at a signing day ceremony, but Osborne and Pierce found a loophole.

Archbishop Shaw erected a chain-link fence outside the school. The Husker coaches stood by in a parking lot as Joseph signed his letter of intent. Switzer lost. Osborne won.

Then the Husker coach stepped out from behind the fence and held a little press conference to discuss his new quarterback.

"Mickey has received as much attention as any player we've ever recruited," Osborne said. "We're delighted to have him.”

Why Nebraska? Joseph cited the academic program, the winning tradition and, yes, Broderick Thomas. "He really convinced me that Nebraska is the place for me, Broderick and Steve Taylor."

One factor, according to Mickey’s dad, was honesty. Switzer told Mickey he was the only quarterback OU wanted to sign. "Anybody knows that a school like Oklahoma is recruiting more than one quarterback," the elder Joseph said.

Of course there was one minor detail in the Osborne/Joseph negotiations.

"He promised me that I don't have to play on the scout squad," Joseph said. "And I'm going to hold him to that. I saw them down at the Sugar Bowl and those people get killed.”

As Osborne surveyed his commitments for ’87, he noted the big prizes (Flowers, Joseph, Cooper, George Achola) and near-misses like Emmitt Smith (ouch).

"We'll know a lot more after we see them on the field," Osborne said. "But I really feel it's an excellent group of players."

On Black Friday 1990, the 10th-ranked Huskers and unranked Sooners were scoreless early in the first quarter when Joseph scrambled for 13 yards. Reggie Barnes pushed Joseph out of bounds, and the quarterback crashed into a metal bench, suffering a season-ending, three-inch gash on his right leg.

Flustered, the Huskers committed seven turnovers in a 45-10 defeat.

"I am totally embarrassed,” Osborne said after the worst loss of his career. “I thought we had a better football team than that.”

The following season, 1991, Joseph struggled passing in the opener. Osborne benched him in favor of the second, less-heralded quarterback from the ’87 recruiting class. Keithen McCant grew into Big Eight offensive player of the year, leaving one of the top recruits in Husker history — the heir to Turner Gill — to finish his career on the sideline.

Thirty years later, Joseph shows no sign of bitterness or devastation.

