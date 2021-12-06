College briefs: Steve Ryan named regional Coach of the Year

SIOUX CITY- Morningside University head football coach Steve Ryan added yet another piece of hardware to his crowded trophy case on Monday, as the Mustangs coach was named the American Football Coaches Association 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Region Four Coach of the Year.

This is the eighth consecutive time that Ryan has won the award, and 11th overall in his near 20-year career at Morningside. Ryan earned the honor this year after leading the Mustangs back to the national championship game for the third time in the past four seasons.

His 11th regional award ties Ryan with former Penn State coach Joe Paterno for the second most in college football history, behind the record of 17 set by Mount Union University football coach Larry Kehres.

Ryan's award now puts him up for the NAIA Coach of the Year award, which will be announced on Jan. 10.

No. 2 ranked Morningside will face No. 3 Grand View on Dec. 18 in Durham, N.C. for the NAIA National Championship.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark named Player of the Week

Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten women's Player of the week on Monday, after averaging 23 points, 10 assists, and 9.5 rebounds last week for the Hawkeyes.

Clark scored 24 points in Iowa's 88-61 win on Sunday over Michigan State, and also put up 12 assists and 10 rebounds for her third career triple-double. She became the second player in Hawkeye history to record at least three triple-doubles in her career, after Sam Logic, who graduated with six triple-doubles.

The Player of the Week award is the sixth of Clark's college career, with the most recent coming back on March 1, 2021.

