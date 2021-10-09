COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Anthony Sims breaks Morningside record with six rushing touchdowns in a game

HASTINGS, Neb. — Anthony Sims had a career day.

The Morningside University running back broke a school record on Saturday by scoring six rushing touchdowns in a 62-7 win over Hastings on the road.

Sims broke former standout running back Brandon Wegher's single-game touchdown mark, and he tied it in the first half.

Sims scored five first-half rushing TDs, and three of them were inside the 10-yard line.

His first one came with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first half, scoring from the Broncos’ 9.

Sims then broke away from near midfield on back-to-back scoring chances. With 6:31 left in the first quarter, Sims had a 51-yard scamper to the end zone, and 117 seconds later, Sims followed suit with a 49-yard run for six points.

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck decided to get in on the scoring fun on Morningside’s next three possessions.

He threw three TD passes, all three to different receivers.

Austin Johnson (11), Caleb Schweigart (73) and Reid Jurgensmeier (2) were the beneficiaries of TD passes from the veteran Mustangs QB.

Then, Sims took back his turn to take the ball into the end zone.

Sims scored from the Broncos’ 1- and 3-yard line for his fourth and fifth TD scores of the afternoon.

By the time the halftime bell had rung, Morningside led 55-7. The Mustangs reeled off 55 straight points.

Sims’ record-breaking TD came with 13:52 left in the third quarter, and it came on a 54-yard run. It ended a short, 3-play, 77-yard drive.

Sims carried the ball just 12 times, but amassed 203 yards. That’s 16.9 yards per carry.

Dolincheck had a big day, too, as he was 22-for-29 for 352 yards and those three TDs.

Schweigart and Jurgensmeier both had 127 yards.

Tyler Wingert led the Mustangs’ defense with 15 total tackles.

Midland 59, Briar Cliff 7: The Warriors set the tone early, and the Chargers were behind the eight ball the rest of the way.

Midland came out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Ponca High School grad Dalton Tremayne had a 100-yard kickoff return to start the game, and the Warriors kept rolling from there.

Andrew Miller drove the ball in from the Chargers’ 3 midway through the first quarter, and Kenneth Carr III caught a 9-yard pass to make the score 21-0.

The Warriors tacked on 31 more points after that before the Chargers got on the board.

With 9:22 left to go in the game, Andres Perez found Tim Brown for a 39-yard connection, and Jonathan Branner made the PAT.

Midland’s defense held BCU to 244 total yards.

Luke Davies was 12-for-25 for 79 yards and an interception. Dawson Forcella led the rushers with 70 yards on 21 carries.

Wayne State 35, Minnesota State 24: A 28-point fourth quarter explosion fueled the Wayne State College football team to a come-from-behind win at No. 11 Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota.

It was the first-ever win by the Wildcats over MSU in 13 career meetings

For the third straight game, the Wildcats used a 28-point quarter to spark their win and it’s the second time in three weeks WSC has defeated the #11 team in NCAA Division II football.

WSC took the lead as running back Anthony Watkins raced 32 yards for a touchdown putting the Wildcats in front 28-24 with 9:07 to play.

Watkins rushed for 115 yards on 16 carries and scored two TD’s to lead WSC in rushing.

