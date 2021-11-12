COLLEGE FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Morningside closes out the season at Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — The second-ranked Morningside University football team prepares for its final game of the regular season, as it’ll head the road to face Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Mustangs will have their final tune-up before the playoffs, hoping to finish the season with a perfect 10-0 record and a 5-0 slate on the road.

Morningside was on the road last week, and it handed Northwestern a 55-49 loss in a rematch of last season’s national semifinal that the Red Raiders won.

The Mustangs have also beaten Briar Cliff (84-7), Hastings (62-7) and Doane (56-14) on the road.

Morningside has averaged 644.1 yards per game. Most of those have been from the ground game, as it has averaged 394.3 ypg.

Anthony Sims leads Morningside’s attack with 137.6 ypg, and he added to his 25-touchdown total with four more last week against the Red Raiders.

Tyler Wingert, who caught the game-clinching interception late in the game last weekend, has a team-high 81 total tackles and five sacks.

When the Tigers and Mustangs met last season, the Mustangs won 56-21 over the Tigers. Morningside led 42-7 over the first 38 minutes of the ball game.

Sims carried the ball six times for 59 yards as the No. 2 running back that afternoon.

Dolincheck was 18-for-23 for 343 yards and three touchdowns.

Northwestern at Briar Cliff

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: This is the season finale for the Chargers, who have won three games so far this season.

They lost to Dordt 58-0 last week.

The Chargers will have to go up another offense capable of putting up a lot of points.

The Red Raiders enter the game with 49.6 points a game, and even reached that total last week against Morningside.

BCU’s defense has given up an average of 41.3 ppg, and have allowed more than 49 points four times this season.

The Chargers are going to have to contain quarterback Tyson Kooima. Kooima recently returned from an Achilles injury, and has played well since his return.

Kooima played well last season against the Chargers, which was also a season finale.

Northwestern won 38-21 last season in Orange City. Kooima threw for 143 yards and a touchdown, and he also had a rushing TD.

Two of BCU’s touchdowns came from the defensive side.

Dordt at Jamestown

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: The Defenders are hoping to add one more win to their resume, and hope to hear their name called during Sunday’s playoff selection show.

The Defenders have dropped their last two road contests to Morningside and Northwestern. Their last road win came Sept. 25 against Doane, where they won 27-7.

The Jimmies, meanwhile, hope to end their season with a home win. They used a lot of energy last week to mount a big comeback against Dakota Wesleyan.

The Jimmies are coming off a tough 31-25 loss at Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) last Saturday.

Trailing 24-0 after three quarters, the Jimmies faced an uphill battle in Saturday's game.

The Jimmies leaned heavily on quarterback Cade Torgerson as he set new Jimmie single-game records with 42 completions and 72 pass attempts. Torgerson ended with 371 yards, four touchdowns, and was picked off once.

Wayne State at MSU Moorhead

When: Noon Saturday

Briefly: The Wildcats are 6-4 (3-3 NSIC South) following last week's 38-17 loss to Sioux Falls at home while the Dragons come in at 5-5 (3-3 NSIC North), coming off a 24-3 win at Concordia-St. Paul. MSU Moorhead is 15-9 against Wayne State in a series dating back to 1960.

The Dragons have won the last three meetings against the Wildcats, including a 28-22 overtime victory in Wayne in 2018 in the most recent matchup. Wayne State's last win in the series came in 2012— a 49-6 victory in Moorhead.

Central at Buena Vista

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: Saturday marks the 76th all-time meeting between the two teams in a series that began back in 1926 with Buena Vista blanking the Dutch, 26-0, in Storm Lake.

The two sides have played every year since 1958 (except for 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic) with Central posting a 38-3 mark against BVU since 1979. The Beavers' last win in the series was a thrilling 39-38 OT victory inside of J. Leslie Rollins Stadium in 2017.

Central quarterback Blaine Hawkins is 25 yards passing away from 3,000 yards. He has 45 touchdowns and one interception on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0