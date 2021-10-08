College football: Morningside, Briar Cliff hit the road for GPAC play

Morningside at Hastings

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: Mustangs coach Steve Ryan has two keys for beating the Broncos on the road on Saturday: Take care of the football and convert on third downs.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over six times this season.

On third down, the Mustangs’ offense is 23-for-46. Last week in a 59-14 win over Midland, the Mustangs were 5 of 11 on third downs.

The offense amassed 704 yards on the Warriors, and last season against the Broncos, the Mustangs had 589 total yards.

Morningside beat the Broncos, 57-0, on Nov. 21, 2020.

Defensively, the key is to not let the Broncos’ skill players get free.

“They have good skill players and we can’t let them break loose,” Ryan said.

Briar Cliff at Midland

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: The Chargers heard Shane LaDage’s message that he delivered on Saturday.

After losing a one-point heartbreaker to the Broncos last week, the first-year coach urged his players to play with urgency.

“We’ve had our best week in practice,” LaDage said. “We were physical and intense. We really worked hard to find ways to better establish our run game. We developed a better sense of urgency. Our point we really hammered home was to play a bit more violent.”

LaDage meant that he wants both the offensive and defensive linemen to be more physical at the line of scrimmage.

Midland won last year’s game 56-3, but the Chargers won the previous two meetings.

Wayne State at Minnesota State

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: For the second time this season, the Wildcats face the 11th-ranked team in NCAA Division II.

The Wildcats are hoping that the second time around is just as successful as the first.

Back on Sept. 25, the Wildcats went up to Duluth to face the UM-Duluth Bulldogs, and the Wildcats won 31-28.

That win is part of the Wildcats’ 4-1 start, the program’s best since 2012. The Wildcats beat Winona State 38-21 last week during homecoming, and they received one vote in this week’s AFCA D-II coaches poll.

The Wildcats didn’t get to have a 2020 season, and they’re not taking this one for granted.

“We make every day count,” WSC coach John McMenamin said. “The chemistry on this team has been great. The ball has been bouncing our way and we’re off to a good start.”

The defense has been a key reason why the Wildcats are off to their best start in nine years. The Wildcats go into this week ranked second in turnover margin at plus-12, and have the fourth-most interceptions in D-II with nine.

The offense’s big key is finishing drives. WSC is 19-for-21 in red zone execution, finding the end zone with 13 touchdowns and six field goals.

