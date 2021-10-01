COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Morningside, Briar Cliff host homecoming games

SIOUX CITY — Homecoming will be the theme this weekend in the city.

The Morningside and Briar Cliff football teams are hosting their homecoming games this weekend.

The Chargers are at home with a 1 p.m. kickoff against Hastings at Memorial Field, while the Mustangs host Midland in a 1:30 p.m. meeting at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Both teams are coming off wins, as BCU beat Mount Marty last week, while the Mustangs did the same thing two weeks ago.

The Chargers spent the week with the “business as usual” approach, even though the Chargers found their first win under coach Shane LaDage.

The Chargers hope to make it two in a row, especially in front of a crowd with a lot of expected alumni in the crowd.

“It is exciting to have a bunch of alums back, and this will be one of our biggest homecoming events we’ll have in terms of RSVPs,” LaDage said. “So, we obviously want to put on a good show in front of them.”

Even though LaDage has been at the helm for a few months, one of his priorities as coach is to strengthen the bond between current players and those who have played in the past.

“We’re not at a point where I’m happy with that yet,” LaDage said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. We’re not a very old program, and connecting with a lot of these alums is not always easy. Our players do a really good job of treating them well.”

In terms of on-the-field advantages, LaDage said that the Hastings O-Line is a little smaller, especially on the inside.

He hopes the BCU D-Line will create some pressure on Broncos quarterback John Zamora.

“I think that’s a position for us defensively where we need to dominate this week,” LaDage said.

Briar Cliff holds a three-game winning streak over the Broncos.

Midland at Morningside

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: When one individual improves, the whole team improves.

That’s the message that Morningside coach Steve Ryan gave to the team last week, as the Mustangs were able to focus on themselves during a bye week.

Ryan felt like the Mustangs did just that, while allowing some guys who are banged-up to get a little more healthier.

“I felt like we had a good bye week practice, but we didn’t practice much last week than we would in past years, because of going through the spring,” Ryan said. “I thought we had good effort and good energy.

“In general, our health is very good,” Ryan said.

As the Mustangs turned their focus to this week, they’ll focus on containing Ponca native Dalton Tremayne.

Tremayne was last week’s GPAC Offensive Player of the Week. He had 351 all-purpose yards in a win over Jamestown.

“They’re an athletic football team,” Ryan said. “I think he’s very athletic. They use him in so many unique and so many different ways. With his abilities and his talents, you just have to be so in tune to where he’s at.”

Northwestern at Mount Marty

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: The Red Raiders travel to Yankton to face the Lancers for the first meeting between the two programs.

Northwestern is coming off a 31-7 win over Concordia last week on the road.

The defense was the big key. The Northwestern defense held Concordia to only 200-yards of total offense, with exactly one hundred rushing and passing yards on the day. The Bulldogs recorded just eight first downs.

Offensively, Blake Fryar threw the ball for 199 yards. Cade Moser and Michael Storey were the Top 2 receivers, including Moser’s eighth TD catch. That leads the team.

Winona State at Wayne State

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: Wayne State starts up divisional play Saturday afternoon hosting Winona State in the annual Homecoming/Hall of Fame Game at Bob Cunningham Field.

Both teams are 3-1 on the season following road wins last weekend, as WSC won at 11th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth 31-28, while the Warriors won a 48-38 shootout at the University of Mary.

Winona State holds a commanding 20-4 lead in the all-time series against the Wildcats and has won five straight and nine of the last 10 matchups.

The two teams opened up the 2019 season against one another in the Coulee Region, with the Warriors winning 37-20.

Wayne State's last win in the series came on 2014 homecoming in Wayne, a 27-7 victory over then #25 Winona State.

Buena Vista at Dubuque

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: The two teams go against each other for the 82nd meeting all-time on Saturday with BVU leading the series 50-31.

The Spartans won the last meeting back in 2019, which was a 26-12 victory.

BVU's last win over Dubuque was a 44-41 road triumph in 2017.

The Beavers did win 15 straight over the Spartans from 1991-2005. BVU hasn't dropped three straight in the series since Dubuque was victorious four straight times from 2009-12.

Running back Keaton Huebner had a team-high 67 yards rushing and two scores while quarterback Brandon Kyles added 47 on 18 carries in a 32-14 win over Luther.

Senior Eric Pacheco was limited to only three catches but did provide a huge spark with an 85-yard punt return midway through the third quarter that made it a three-score game.

