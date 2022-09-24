COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Baylor hands Iowa State its first loss

AMES, Iowa — A tough loss two weeks ago prepared No. 17 Baylor for Saturday’s Big 12 opener at Iowa State.

After a double-overtime defeat at BYU, Bears quarterback Blake Shapen was ready for a rowdy Jack Trice Stadium crowd and was the catalyst for a 31-24 victory over the Cyclones.

“We struggled a little bit at BYU, with the noise and things like that,” Shapen said after throwing for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa State. “People look at that and don’t give it too much credit at times, but it’s always a big win when you go on the road in conference.”

The loss snapped Iowa State’s 11-game home winning streak against Big 12 rivals.

“I know it’s a tough place to play,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “It’s just a difficult place. They never beat themselves. You have to win it.”

Shapen completed 19 of his 26 passes, connecting with 11 receivers. Gavin Holmes finished with three catches for 92 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“We were never able to control the momentum of the football game early on,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “We needed to be better.”

The Bears (3-1) seized control midway through the third quarter, driving 93 yards in 10 plays and taking a 24-14 lead on Richard Reese's 19-yard touchdown run.

Iowa State (3-1) was undone by two interceptions and averaging just 2.4 yards per rush.

“Today was a great example of complementary football,” Bears linebacker Bryson Jackson said.

The Cyclones scored 10 points in the final 7 1/2 minutes, but their onside kick with 55 seconds remaining was recovered by the Bears.

Northwestern 34, Concordia 10

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Saturday in Orange City, but the Red Raiders scored 34 straight points to take the win at De Valois Stadium.

Jalyn Gramstad rallied to score on three straight rushing touchdowns from 20, 32 and two yards out that allowed the Red Raiders to climb out of the deficit.

Michael Storey caught a 35-yard TD pass during the fourth quarter, and Gramstad scored his fourth TD rush of the afternoon from seven yards.

Gramstad ran for 194 yards on 15 carries.

Parker Fryar led NWC on defense with 16 total tackles.

Doane 13, Dordt 10 (OT)

Doane kicker Kelen Meyer hit a 38-yard field goal in overtime to shock the Defenders at Open Space Park.

Meyer also hit a 33-yarder as time expired in regulation that forced the game into extra time.

The Defenders took an early lead on a Connor Dodd five-yard run with 9:21 left in the first quarter.

Doane tied the game on a pass play midway through the second quarter, then Fulton Gunderson gave Dordt the lead with a 35-yard field goal with 1:06 left in the third quarter.

Dordt collected 252 total yards, and that included 190 on the ground. Dordt quarterback Kade McDaniel led the rushing attack with 73 net rushing yards.

McDaniel also was 5-for-17 passing with 58 yards.

Ian McDonald led the Defenders’ defense with 11 total tackles. Jessup Leakey had 1.5 tackles for loss for 12 yards.

Daniel Jungling caught two interceptions.

Buena Vista 52, Luther 49

Jeremiah Powell saved the Beavers from moving to an 0-2 record in the American Rivers, as he caught a 66-yard pass from Zach Herrera with 71 seconds left that gave his team the win.

That play lasted two plays and 40 seconds.

The game was back-and-forth through the entire afternoon. BVU held an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Herrera was 15-for-25 for 276 yards and three TDs.