COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dordt shuts out Briar Cliff

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt Defenders had little trouble on Saturday afternoon in defeating Briar Cliff 58-0. Dordt snapped a two-game losing skid in the process while the Chargers saw their two-game winning streak end.

Dordt was unable to move the football on their first two drives and Briar Cliff actually had the first scoring chance with a 41 yard field goal attempt on its first possession coming up short.

The Defenders got on the board with a Carter Schiebout 6-yard run with 5:56 left in the quarter and Anthony Trojahn added an 11-yard run with under a minute left in the first for a 14-0 lead. Dordt added to the lead with a pair of Nick Wellen runs of two and seven yards and took a 27-0 lead into the halftime break. The difference could have been wider if not for the lone turnover of the game happening on a Dordt drive inside the Briar Cliff 10.

Trojahn rambled 45 yards for a score in the third quarter and senior Raphael Carr caught a Kade McDaniel pass for a 31 yard score leaving the difference 41-1. Daniel Dickerson scored twice in the fourth quarter and Brett Zachman kicked a school record 51-yard field goal leaving the final 58-0.

Dordt was not forced to punt after the first two possessions of the game.

Dordt outgained Briar Cliff 654-214 with 242 yards passing and 412 yards rushing.

McDaniel completed 11 of 16 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown. Aidan Platon came on in relief and was 5-6 with 45 yards.

South Dakota 42, Western Illinois 21: It is the fourth win in five games for No. 21/23 South Dakota (6-3, 4-2 MVFC), who heads home for a rivalry matchup with No. 12/9 South Dakota State next Saturday inside the DakotaDome. Western Illinois was fresh off an upset of Illinois State last week, but fell to 2-8 overall and 2-5 in Valley play.

USD's Carter Bell caught touchdown passes of 91 and 60 yards, the former to start the scoring in the middle of the first quarter and the latter to tie the game at 14-14 five minutes into the second quarter. He caught five passes for a career-high 182 yards – all in the first half – and leads the team with five touchdown catches this season.

Carson Camp, who was injured in the Illinois State game two weeks ago and did not return, started and played well against the Leathernecks. He completed 13-of-21 passes for 246 yards. His 91-yard connection with Bell was an out pass to the right where Bell beat his defender and had nothing but daylight in front of him. All but 10 of Camp's yards came in the first half.

South Dakota is one of four teams in the Valley with just two conference losses. North Dakota State, despite a 27-19 setback at South Dakota State Saturday, leads atop the standings at 5-1 with two weeks to play. USD and NDSU meet on the final week of the regular season.

