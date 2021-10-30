COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside thumps Jamestown on Senior Day

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University football team sent its seniors out in style on Senior Day.

The Mustangs beat Jamestown 70-7 on Saturday, keeping an unbeaten 8-0 record going into next weekend’s game against Northwestern.

The Mustangs amassed 709 total yards of offense against the Jimmies, and the action started right away.

Morningside scored 3 minutes, 21 seconds into the game, as Anthony Sims scored his first of three touchdowns.

This one was good from nine yards out. He also had a 17-yard run and a 55-yard TD catch during the second quarter.

Michael Payne and Joshua Simmons caught TD passes from starting quarterback Joe Dolincheck during the first quarter.

Ryan Cole had two TD runs during the first half.

Isaac Pingel also had a fumble recovery for 30 yards right before halftime.

By the time the halftime bell sounded, Morningside led 56-7.

The two Morningside scoring plays in the second half were: A 2-yard pass from Kaden Ladwig to Jake Taute early in the third quarter while Michael Minor scored late in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs have scored 50 or more points in seven of their eight games.

Upper Iowa 42, Wayne State 41 (OT): Four turnovers and two blocked kicks turned into 14 Upper Iowa points and the Peacocks used a blocked PAT kick in overtime to shock Wayne State College 42-41 Saturday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference football played at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette, Iowa.

WSC drops to 6-3 and 3-2 in the NSIC South while UIU is now 1-8 and 1-3 in divisional play.

Wayne State then drove down the field from their own 20-yard line and got a four-yard TD pass from Bohn to tight end Gage Dengel with 5:35 to play to tie the score at 35-35.

In the overtime session, Upper Iowa had the ball first and scored on a four-yard pass from Orr to Emsweller to take a 42-35 lead.

WSC needed just two plays to answer as Taurean Grady ran seven-yards for a touchdown, but the PAT kick was blocked by Upper Iowa allowing the Peacocks to come away with the surprising 42-41 win in overtime.

Buena Vista 24, Wartburg 20: The Beavers pulled off the home win against the Knights on Saturday.

The win moves BVU to a 4-3 record.

Reed Kruse intercepted a fourth-down pass with 8 seconds left to seal the win for BVU.

Armani Johnson caught the game-winning pass form Brandon Kyles with 27 seconds left, an that scoring play came from the Wartburg 9-yard line.

