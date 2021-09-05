College GameDay returning to Ames

“If they get a kick return when we go up 16-10, that is dangerous however you slice it. Remember Kene? He had one of those (big returns) late in the Oklahoma game in a similar situation. So if that ball is returnable, now you’ve got to play kick coverage with those guys. It’s a huge touchback. It’s almost out of the back of the end zone.

“I just think Andrew gives us a chance to have a real weapon and he’s also able to score points across the 50.”

Iowa State punter Corey Dunn also showed off his leg returning from an achilles injury two seasons ago.

Dunn bombed a 57-yarder and had four punts downed inside the 20 yard line.

New faces

Iowa State junior safety Kym-Mani King and redshirt freshman nose guard J.R. Singleton started their first game as Cyclones. Campbell was happy with how both played.

“Man, I’m really proud of (King),” Campbell said. “In my mind, he’s a guy that had a really good game and from what I saw on the field, he had some big hits. Really, I thought he did a good job in coverage most of the game. Kym-Mani played like he’s practiced since January. He’s had a great offseason. I’m really proud of him. I’m really excited for him.”