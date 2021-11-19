Coyotes play for share of MVFC title

VERMILLION, S.D. — Fresh off a miraculous win over arch-rival South Dakota State, the University of South Dakota gets a chance to play for a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.

The Coyotes, 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVFC, can earn their first share of a conference title at the FCS level with a victory at North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1) Saturday.

That, of course, won’t be easy considering the Bison have captured eight national championships – the most of any FCS school. Moreover, NDSU has won at least a share of 10 of the last 11 Missouri Valley crowns.

No. 16 South Dakota’s seventh win was indeed dramatic, coming on a ‘Hail Mary’ pass on the final play of the game against SDSU.

The play drew national attention, named the No. 1 play on ESPN’s Top 10 last Saturday. Jeremiah Webb hauled in the winning heave from Carson Camp, setting off a wild celebration in the DakotaDome.

It didn’t take long, however, for the attention to shift to the mighty Bison, who have already secured the league’s automatic playoff berth.

“We have a big game that has a tremendous amount of meaning this week,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “We talked three weeks ago that we still had the ability to win a conference championship in our control, but it was going to take winning the last three games.

“We’ve been able to find ways to win the first two, so now step No. 3 is in front of us and is certainly the biggest test of all.”

USD, by the way, was picked to finish eighth in the MVFC preseason poll.

South Dakota’s seven FCS wins, which include SDSU, UNI and North Dakota, should be enough for the Coyotes to grab one of 13 at-large playoff bids available this season.

A road win against No. 4 NDSU would have to put the Coyotes in the conversation for a top eight seed. That comes with a first-round bye and second-round home game.

USD has a Massey rating of 11 with a strength of schedule of 12 before Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. contest at the Fargo Dome. Nobody has more wins against Massey top 15 teams this season than South Dakota.

“I don’t know if you can assume anything,” Nielson said. “Our target is focused on winning the football game. I’m a firm believer that all that other stuff kind of takes care of itself based on the way that you play.

“We’re going to have to play great football. Our guys have a goal of competing for and winning conference championships and that comes down to this game for us.”

A defensive battle may ensue, considering NDSU has the sixth-ranked defense in the FCS and South Dakota boasts its best defense since joining the Division I ranks.

“They’re very active in their front seven and do a very good job getting off blocks,” Nielson said. “The challenge up front is going to be to stay on blocks, finish blocks. The other key thing is that you have to have some balance. You have to find ways to run the football with enough effectiveness that you can stay on schedule, but you also have to be able to throw the ball and take some shots when those opportunities present themselves.”

The Coyotes feature a dynamic one-two running back tandem of Travis Theis and Nate Thomas, who has rushed for 200 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry in the last two games.

Camp, a freshman, has passed for 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He had a season-high 288 yards last week.

North Dakota State has held half of its opponents to 10 points or less. The Bison have won 23 of 25 games against South Dakota dating back to 1987.

USD’s last win came in 2015, a 24-21 shocker in Fargo against a team quarterbacked by Carson Wentz, now the starting QB for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

