Cyclones, Hall rush past TCU on senior night

AMES, Iowa — It was senior day in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday and while the seniors made their plays, junior running back Breece Hall stole the show.

Hall had a career-high 242 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 18 carries in Iowa State’s 48-14 win over TCU. He also had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. The four total touchdowns were a career high for Hall.

Hall’s first touchdown was a 39-yard touchdown run. It was his 24th-straight game scoring a rushing touchdown, which broke the NCAA record for consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, which stood for over 50 years and was set by Arksas’ Bill Burnett in 1970.

Hall took the ball he scored the touchdown with and went and hugged his mom afterward, who was in the first row of the stands and gave her the ball.

Hall, who has a chance to leave for the NFL after the season, ended the first half with seven rushes for 81 yards and the touchdown.

On the first TCU drive after the half, the drive stalled out thanks to a Will McDonald sack. On the sack, he broke his own single-season record for sacks, which was at 10.5, and now the record is set at 11.5. The McDonald sack was followed up by a Darien Porter blocked punt to give Iowa State the ball on the TCU 38 yard line.

Hall gained all 38 yards on the ensuing Iowa State drive. He started it with a 16-yard run. After a run for no gain, Hall caught a pass in the flat, picked up a few nice blocks, made a few TCU defenders and ran 22 yards for the receiving touchdown.

Hall’s onslaught on TCU’s defense didn’t let up, either. In the fourth quarter, after a Greg Eisworth interception in the end zone, Hall ran the ball for an 80-yard touchdown.

On the next Iowa State drive, Hall rushed the ball three times for 43-yards on three consecutive plays. The first was a 35-yard run and the second was a four-yard run and it was capped off with a four-yard touchdown run. His third rushing touchdown of the game.

Chase Allen capped off senior day with a 35-yard touchdown catch from Brock Purdy.

Purdy finished his senior night completing 21 of his 30 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiver Xavier Hutchinson was Purdy’s favorite receiver once again. The senior had seven catches for 107 yards. His seventh catch set the Iowa State single-season record for receptions, with 82.

Senior tight end Charlie Kolar had five catches for 52 yards.

TCU was able to drive the ball all game but was unable to convert it into points. The Horned Frogs had 348 total yards but socred just the 14 points.

TCU had a failed fourth down conversion in the first half and with 13:11 left in the game, Greg Eisworth had an interception in the end zone.

Seniors Eisworth, Mike Rose, Anthony Johnson and Jake Hummel all led the Cyclones in tackles with six.

