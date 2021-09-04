Doane football stymies Briar Cliff's offense in Chargers home opener

“The takeaway is that we’re good enough,” LaDage said. “I still don’t think we’re a good enough team throughout the week with how we prepare on the field, and it shows when we get out to the game. I have to look myself in the mirror and make sure we’re doing a good enough job of preparing these guys.”

“We’ll keep fighting and we’ll get better,” LaDage said. “It’s just part of the process. If I can't change the temperature in the room, then it's time for me to go, but that's not going to happen. We are just fine."

The defense was the bright spot for the Chargers.

BCU's defense held Doane to 17 points, and in terms of yardage, Doane had 288.

It also forced three takeaways, and one of them was nearly returned for a touchdown.

With 11 minutes, 44 seconds left in the third, Ahkil Muhammad picked up the loose ball near the 30-yard-line.

He dashed toward the other side of the field, and he was in a footrace with Doane quarterback Zach Witters.

Witters knocked Muhammad out at the Doane 3.

“They created turnovers, and that was huge,” LaDage said. “The defense played excellent. We’ll continue to build with those guys. You’re out on the field for as long as they were, we’re going to give up some chunk plays. I’m proud of those guys, and they gave us a chance to win at the end.”

