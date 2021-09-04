Doane football stymies Briar Cliff's offense in Chargers home opener

SIOUX CITY — The final drive for the Briar Cliff University football team was a good indicator of how they played in a 17-3 loss to Doane at Memorial Field.
The Chargers were inside the Doane 5-yard-line in the final minute of the game, knocking on the door to potentially score their first touchdown of the season.
Dawson Forcella tried to get in the end zone on first-and-goal, but Doane stopped him.
John Bell tried to run the ball in from the 2, but no dice.
Then, with less than a minute left, the Chargers faced a 3rd-and-goal from the Tigers 2. The run game hadn’t been successful all afternoon, but the Chargers dialed up one more run play.
Tigers linebacker Ty Barbazon stopped Forcella a yard short with seven seconds left.
BCU had no timeouts, so they had to watch the clock run down to triple zeroes.
Doane stopped Briar Cliff for the third time in the red zone. The Tigers also held BCU to minus-24 rushing yards.
“The run game was really disappointing,” BCU coach Shane LaDage said. “We were running out of time, and I was hoping we could punch one in. We have to work on getting on the ball. They had us in the run game all day.”
Since the running game didn’t work, LaDage had to have BCU’s offense throw on multiple downs during the fourth quarter.
LaDage said Friday he likes having balance offensively, but with the Chargers down two possessions, he didn’t really have a choice.
“We made some plays, and that’s not going to work forever, but it did in that stretch,” LaDage said. “We have to be better in the run game and we have to be more physical up front. I don’t think we gave our backs a chance all day.”
The passing game didn’t have too much success, either.
Chargers freshman quarterback Luke Davies was 18-for-38 with three interceptions.
“It was definitely a frustrating day for us,” LaDage said. “Luke can be better, and he knows that. We have to learn how to battle through some of those things.”
The lone points of the day came from Stanton Lee, and it came from a 56-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
The Chargers got the ball with 10 seconds left before halftime, and they were at the Doane 37.
BCU had time for two quick plays, but they were both incompletions from Davies.
So, Lee, who also is one of the running backs for the Chargers, made the 56-yarder as time expired in the half.
The Chargers also had a chance to make a field goal in the red zone on their first drive of the second half, but Jonathan Branne missed a 25-yarder.
“The takeaway is that we’re good enough,” LaDage said. “I still don’t think we’re a good enough team throughout the week with how we prepare on the field, and it shows when we get out to the game. I have to look myself in the mirror and make sure we’re doing a good enough job of preparing these guys.”
“We’ll keep fighting and we’ll get better,” LaDage said. “It’s just part of the process. If I can't change the temperature in the room, then it's time for me to go, but that's not going to happen. We are just fine."
The defense was the bright spot for the Chargers.
BCU's defense held Doane to 17 points, and in terms of yardage, Doane had 288.
It also forced three takeaways, and one of them was nearly returned for a touchdown.
With 11 minutes, 44 seconds left in the third, Ahkil Muhammad picked up the loose ball near the 30-yard-line.
He dashed toward the other side of the field, and he was in a footrace with Doane quarterback Zach Witters.
Witters knocked Muhammad out at the Doane 3.
“They created turnovers, and that was huge,” LaDage said. “The defense played excellent. We’ll continue to build with those guys. You’re out on the field for as long as they were, we’re going to give up some chunk plays. I’m proud of those guys, and they gave us a chance to win at the end.”