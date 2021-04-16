Dordt football prepares for first appearance in NAIA tournament

What does it mean to work for something when you have no guarantee that you’re going to get it?

That’s the question that the Dordt University football team has worked through during the winter, hoping to hear its name called during the NAIA selection show for the playoffs.

Defenders coach Joel Penner preached that message throughout the offseason, after they recorded an 8-2 season in 2020.

Then, Penner and his Dordt players had to wait, after the NAIA announced in the fall that the playoffs would be held in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s been our mantra over the last five months,” Penner said. “They had two choices: Either prepare like it’s going to happen … or you back off. You don’t invest the maximum because it’s too risky. We just decided that we’re going to make the first choice.”

The Defenders’ decision to work through the offseason paid off, however. Dordt, seeded 12th in the tournament, will travel to Des Moines to play Grand View at noon Saturday at Williams Stadium.

When the Defenders learned they made it, Penner wanted to make sure they celebrated it on Sunday.