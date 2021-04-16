Dordt football prepares for first appearance in NAIA tournament

What does it mean to work for something when you have no guarantee that you’re going to get it?
That’s the question that the Dordt University football team has worked through during the winter, hoping to hear its name called during the NAIA selection show for the playoffs.
Defenders coach Joel Penner preached that message throughout the offseason, after they recorded an 8-2 season in 2020.
Then, Penner and his Dordt players had to wait, after the NAIA announced in the fall that the playoffs would be held in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s been our mantra over the last five months,” Penner said. “They had two choices: Either prepare like it’s going to happen … or you back off. You don’t invest the maximum because it’s too risky. We just decided that we’re going to make the first choice.”
The Defenders’ decision to work through the offseason paid off, however. Dordt, seeded 12th in the tournament, will travel to Des Moines to play Grand View at noon Saturday at Williams Stadium.
When the Defenders learned they made it, Penner wanted to make sure they celebrated it on Sunday.
There was reason to celebrate, as this is the first time the Defenders had qualified for the playoffs. They had gotten close over the last couple of years, but broke free this year.
Their two losses came to the other area GPAC teams — Northwestern and Morningside. Dordt even had a chance to beat the No. 1 Mustangs late in the fourth quarter.
Penner said that it was critical for his team to live in the moment.
“One of the weaknesses as coaches is that we like to rush through the moments,” Penner said. “We took some time. We reflected as a team and reminisced on how far we’ve come as a team. We tried to celebrate and leave time for that. On Monday morning, it was a total shift. We had to get ready for a mighty good football team.”
The Vikings only played six games throughout the season in a shortened season that saw it have three games postponed because of COVID-19.
In the six games that the Vikings played, they won all six. The closest margin of victory came on Nov. 14, when Grand View beat Culver-Stockton, 44-28.
The Vikings have been led by Johnny Sullivan, a quarterback who transferred to Grand View from UNI. Sullivan has amassed 2,237 yards on the season, and 1,826 of them have been in the air. He has 22 of the 29 passing touchdowns and has completed 60 percent of his passes.
Devon Pressley has 672 net rushing yards, and the Vikings have five men who have rushed for more than 100 yards throughout the season.
The Vikings have collected 2,757 rushing yards as a team while allowing just 1,007.
Penner called Grand View’s offense ambidextrous. He meant that the Vikings have a balanced attack of both the rushing and passing game.
“They have a run and pass game that is equally lethal and hard to defend,” Penner said.
The Defenders’ defense has had a strong season. In fact, over the last three games, the Defenders have shut out Hastings, Briar Cliff and Oklahoma Panhandle State.
The Defenders will be without some of their key players defensively due to injuries. Penner didn’t say who was out.
Penner said that there will be some "super-freshmen" who will have to step up.
"We haven't been scored on in a long time, and we're confident, but we also know we're going to play against a dynamic offense," Penner said.
Penner thinks that playing the Red Raiders and Mustangs will help them go against the Vikings.
“To compete in those games is very similar to what it’ll take to win this week,” Penner said. “I think it’s an advantage for us. I don’t think our opponent has played a playoff-caliber opponent. They have playmakers and they’re very balanced. They can grind you up on the ground.”