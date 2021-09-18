Dordt football rides triple option offense to victory over Concordia

“We went out and said, ‘We need a guy like Josh,” Penner said. “We had to go a long ways to find him, but we love having him here and he did a great job today. He's got a lot of speed and he’s a playmaker. He had his first 100 yard rushing day today, so that is pretty cool.”

Dordt scored first in Saturday's game, as the Defenders went 45 yards on four plays on their second drive of the day. Bush finished the drive off with a 38-yard run on an option pitch from McDaniel, and Dordt took a 7-0 lead.

The Defenders had multiple other opportunities on offense, but a pair of Concordia interceptions held them to just seven points in the half.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the second quarter, Concordia tied it up on a 51-yard drive that ended with a four yard touchdown pass from quarterback DJ McGarvie to junior wide receiver Cayden Beran.

The first half ended in bizarre fashion, as the Defenders took the ball at the 46 yard line, and went 45 yards on eight plays. After a 17-yard pass from McDaniel to Carson Brown, Dordt had a first and goal at the eight.