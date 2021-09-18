Dordt football rides triple option offense to victory over Concordia

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The triple-option offense worked to near perfection in the second half for the Dordt University football team on Saturday against Concordia.
After a roller-coaster first two quarters that included a pair of interceptions by the Concordia defense, as well as a miscommunication at the end of the second quarter that left seven points off the board for the Defenders, Dordt’s highly-touted triple option exploded for 20 points in the second half, while the defense continued to stuff the Concordia offensive attack.
Dordt wound up with a 27-7 victory, as freshman running back Josh Bush finished the game with a career-high 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, against a Concordia defense that held Briar Cliff to just 10 total rushing yards last week.
Dordt head coach Joel Penner admits that his offense takes a little while for new players to get used to, but three weeks in, Bush said that it has become second nature.
“I feel like everything just came together,” Bush said. “Everything we practiced all this week just came together and everybody bought in.”
Bush has quickly emerged as an explosive offensive playmaker for the Defenders, and is currently second on the team with 163 rushing yards, behind only quarterback Kade McDaniel, with 171.
“We went out and said, ‘We need a guy like Josh,” Penner said. “We had to go a long ways to find him, but we love having him here and he did a great job today. He's got a lot of speed and he’s a playmaker. He had his first 100 yard rushing day today, so that is pretty cool.”
Dordt scored first in Saturday's game, as the Defenders went 45 yards on four plays on their second drive of the day. Bush finished the drive off with a 38-yard run on an option pitch from McDaniel, and Dordt took a 7-0 lead.
The Defenders had multiple other opportunities on offense, but a pair of Concordia interceptions held them to just seven points in the half.
In the second quarter, Concordia tied it up on a 51-yard drive that ended with a four yard touchdown pass from quarterback DJ McGarvie to junior wide receiver Cayden Beran.
The first half ended in bizarre fashion, as the Defenders took the ball at the 46 yard line, and went 45 yards on eight plays. After a 17-yard pass from McDaniel to Carson Brown, Dordt had a first and goal at the eight.
McDaniel then threw an interception, and gave the ball to Bush for a seven yard gain. Then, on third-and-seven, Anthony Trojahn was stuffed by the Bulldogs after he tried to leap for the goal-line. The clock ran out before Dordt could run another play, and the teams went into halftime tied at 7-7.
Dordt outgained Concordia in the first half, 153 yards to 116, with Bush leading both teams with 61 rushing yards on four carries.
The Defenders roared back in the second half by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, with Bush claiming the first on a seven-yard scoring run, and McDaniel taking the other with an 18-yard run that put Dordt up, 21-7, with 4:19 left in the third.
In the fourth, Dordt added six as junior kicker Brett Zachman hit a 36-yard field goal, and freshman kicker Jason Topete hit one from 27 later in the frame. Meanwhile, the Dordt defense kept Concordia off the board. The Bulldogs final drive of the game ended with a turnover on downs, and Dordt kneeled to run out the clock on its 20-point victory.
McDaniel finished 9 of 18 passing for 122 yards, while senior wide receiver Levi Jungling had a team-high five receptions for 73 yards, including a spectacular 33-yard catch at the start of the fourth quarter that brought the home crowd to its feet.
The Defenders outgained Concordia in total offense, 403 yards to 182, and the Dordt defense held the Bulldogs to 73 rushing yards on 33 attempts, good for an average of 2.2 yards per rush.
Dordt also finished the game with two sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.
“We knew the outside zone scheme that they wanted to run,” Penner said. “We just felt like that was the right hand. We worked really hard at defending that play in such a way that would lead to tackles for loss, and I think that is what you were seeing.”
Linebacker Brayton Van Kekerix led the defense with seven tackles, while Drew Daum and Colton Vander Berg each had two tackles for loss.
“I thought we performed really well,” Van Kekerix said. “Everyone did their job good, and coach drew up a really good game plan. They were very physical going in, and so that was a emphasis all week that we needed to match their physicality, and we just played downhill.”
The Defenders improved to 2-1 on the season, and will play next Saturday, at Doane University.