For the first time since 2019, South Dakota and SDSU football meet in rivalry

VERMILLION, S.D. — For the first time since 2019, the South Dakota Coyotes will get to play its in-state rival.

Coyotes coach Bob Nielson said on Tuesday that he missed not having to play the Jackrabbits in a weird 2020 COVID-19 season.

“That spring season was such a mess,” said Nielson of the 2020 season. “It’s a game from a program standpoint that our guys are excited about. Not playing it in the spring was a disappointing thing, but with what was going on, it was one of those things that probably didn’t weigh as heavily if it were a normal year.”

The 17th-ranked Coyotes and seventh-ranked Jackrabbits will meet in a Top 25 matchup at the DakotaDome at 1 p.m. Saturday, the first such instance since 2017.

In that game in 2017, the Jacks came out with a 31-28 to close out the regular season.

Just like that game did, this one has playoff implications, too.

The Coyotes sit at 6-3 overall, and one more win should give them a spot in the FCS playoffs, comprising 24 teams.

The Coyotes have two shots to get that seventh win, as they’ll play next week against North Dakota State.

Nielson said that the Coyotes have more confidence as a group this year after playing more consistently this season.

“You want to play meaningful games this time of the year, and that’s where we’re at,” Nielson said. “It has meaning in terms of conference finish and playoff berths and that’s where you want your program to be every year heading into Week 10 or 11.”

The Coyotes beat the Jacks by three points a couple years ago.

“The win in 2019, even though it was a long time ago it seems like, any time you are able to build confidence in any way for your football team, I think it’s valuable,” Nielson said. “We’ve played a lot of good teams this year. Our team knows how to beat a really good football team, and we’ll have to do all those little things to win.

“Both teams have a lot of players who played in that game … so, you look at what you did right and you look at what you did wrong,” Nielson said. “I don’t think either team has changed a lot in terms of what they’re doing this year in comparison to 2019.”

Last year’s cancellation of the game was just the fourth exception where the rivalry game wasn’t held.

World Wars I and II took the rivalry away for two different three-year spans, and SDSU jumped up to the FCS level in 2004, pausing the rivalry for seven seasons.

Camp returns

South Dakota freshman Carson Camp ended up playing against Western Illinois last week, leading USD to a 42-21 win over the Leathernecks.

He left the game against Illinois State due to a shoulder injury, but returned and started.

Against WIU, Camp was 13-for-21 for 246 passing yards and two touchdowns. The freshman from Normal, Illinois, also had a rushing touchdown.

Nielson said Camp practiced throughout the week leading up to the game against the Leathernecks.

“We knew he was going to be ready to play,” Nielson said. “The first couple series, it took a little bit to get back into sync, but I thought the second quarter was a really good quarter for him and for us as a football team. We were able to get him out for the fourth quarter after the game was in hand. I don’t know if anybody is ever 100 percent this time of the season, but he’ll be as close to 100 percent this weekend as he can be.”

Getting Bell going

Carter Bell had a couple of big catches against the Leathernecks last week in the first half.

He helped the Coyotes get on the board with a 91-yard TD catch at the 7-minute, 55-second mark of the first quarter.

That play ended up being a program-record-breaking play.

“He just broke a diving tackle and ended up out-running the rest of the coverage,” Nielson said. “It’s not like we’re targeting one guy in our passing game. Carter was in the right place with the right play call. He did a good job converting plays for long scores. He’s played at a high level all year.”

Then, Bell caught a 60-yard pass from Camp early in the second quarter, allowing the game to be tied at 14-14 at that point.

It was the first of three consecutive TDs the Coyotes scored to tie and then take the lead for good.

