Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor arrested on assault charge in Pennsylvania

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was arrested Wednesday morning in Pennsylvania on a simple assault charge after a woman told police he hit her, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune.

The former Buckeye star, who was banned from the athletic department in 2011 for NCAA violations, is charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. District Judge Charles R. Conway released Pryor on $100,000 unsecured bond with a stipulation that he have no contact with the woman.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Penn Township home shortly after 1 a.m.

Also according to the complaint, Pryor denied the claim that he hit the woman with an open hand. Police say they observed that her eye was inflamed and bruised.

He is also accused of:

— Shoving the woman.

— Throwing a deck chair at the woman.

— Throwing pumpkins at the woman's car which broke the glass of her Mercedes Benz.

A hearing is scheduled Oct. 19 before Penn Township District Judge Helen Kistler.

Pryor was involved in a domestic dispute in 2019 in which he was stabbed. He pleaded guilty to harassment and received three months of probation for what prosecutors said was his role in the incident.

Terrelle Pryor at Ohio State

Pryor, 32, was regarded as one of the best players of the 2008 recruiting class after a standout prep career in the Pittsburgh area.

He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year for his 1,311 yards and 12 passing touchdowns to go along with 641 yards and six scores rushing in the 2008 season.

He would eventually finish his Buckeyes career as the record holder for all-time rushing yards for a quarterback with 2,164.

Pryor was also at the center of an NCAA scandal that led to his ban at Ohio State and eventual withdrawal from the school. The fallout resulted in Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel's resignation.

Pryor played in 51 games in the NFL in seven seasons, mostly after switching positions to wide receiver. As recently as this July, he said had not retired from football and was still training for a potential comeback, but he had not signed with a team since he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

