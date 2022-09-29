GPAC FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Upsets shake things up after first month of play

Did anyone think that last week’s rankings were boring since there were only two teams that moved?

If so, you’re in luck. We had a couple of upsets based on the rankings, and there is sure to be movement this week. Doane going on the road to beat Dordt and Mount Marty on the road to beat Briar Cliff are two big wins for each program.

Two nationally ranked teams square off in the battle of the unbeatens, and there are some intriguing matchups throughout.

Let’s dive into the rankings.

1. Morningside (3-0, 3-0)

Last Week: OPEN

This Week: at Midland, 1 p.m.

The first three weeks of the season were a blur for the Mustangs. Beating ranked Northwestern and Dordt, then surviving a bit of a scare from Briar Cliff, Morningside needed a week of rest.

Now, they get to travel to the lone unbeaten outside of themselves in the conference. Midland has surprised some people – myself included – with its 4-0 start, but the Warriors haven’t played Northwestern or Morningside, the two perennial powers of the conference.

2. Northwestern (3-1, 3-1)

Last Week: Win vs. Concordia, 34-10

This Week: vs. Mount Marty, 1:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs gave Northwestern a bit of a scare Saturday afternoon in Orange City.

Concordia jumped out to a lead early looking for an upset bid, but the Red Raiders, and more specifically GPAC Offensive Player of the Week Jalyn Gramstad, took control in the second half.

Northwestern won’t dominate every opponent from start to finish like they did Dakota Wesleyan and Jamestown, but Saturday they proved they can recover from getting hit first.

The Raiders welcome Mount Marty to town Saturday for their homecoming game, and the Lancers will be feeling good off their first conference win of the season.

3. Midland (5-0, 4-0)

Last Week: Win vs. Jamestown, 21-10

This Week: vs. Morningside, 1 p.m.

I’m still concerned about the offense, but there is no questioning Midland is going to be one of the better teams in the conference this season.

The Warriors continue to shine defensively, holding a Jamestown offense prone to scoring in bunches to 10 points. Offensively, 21 points isn’t a shining number against a Jamestown team that gave up 31 to Briar Cliff two weeks ago.

It’s safe to say I was wrong about holding Midland down, but this week is a pivotal one against Morningside, where there is an opportunity to pull off a historic win.

4. Doane (2-1. 2-1)

Last Week: Win at Dordt, 13-10 (OT)

This Week: at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

The game of the week for me last week was a wise choice, as Doane and Dordt went to overtime Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center.

I actually had the Doane score right at 13 points, but the Doane defense continues to be a top defense in the conference. The Tiger defense held Dordt to 10 points and that was just enough to give the offense a chance.

Much like Midland, I have concerns about the offense, but this week is a chance to put up points against a weaker opponent.

5. Dordt (2-2, 2-2)

Last Week: Loss vs. Doane, 13-10 (OT)

This Week: OPEN

Dordt will be doing a little bit of soul-searching after last week’s loss.

The team widely considered the third best team in the conference coming into the season, the Defenders took a second blemish on the record with a 13-10 loss at home to Doane. The Defenders are 0-2 at home, and the offense has looked questionable at times this season.

The open week is needed, as their next game is a Friday night game at Mount Marty, who just won its first conference game in school history.

6. Hastings (4-1, 3-1)

Last Week: Win vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 32-13

This Week: vs. Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

Not much to say here, Hastings has continued its strong start to the season with a win over a Dakota Wesleyan team that finds itself last in my rankings.

Let's see if they can keep it rolling.

7. Mount Marty (2-2, 1-2)

Last Week: Win at Briar Cliff, 41-19

This Week: at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m.

Some will call me crazy for moving the Lancers this far for one win, but I really think the Lancers could beat every team below them in this rankings.

The Lancers rolled over Briar Cliff Saturday, winning its second game in program history, first in conference. The Lancers are only in their second season of football, which makes this win just as impressive.

I’m fully prepared for a Lancers loss Saturday, and it might not be pretty.

8. Concordia (0-3, 0-3)

Last Week: Loss at Northwestern, 34-10

This Week: at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

The Bulldogs are 0-3, but they gave the Red Raiders fits for about a half and have played some stiff competition so far this season. This is a great opportunity for the Bulldogs to get their first conference win of the season on the road.

9. Briar Cliff (1-3, 1-4)

Last Week: Loss vs. Mount Marty, 41-19

This Week: at Hastings, 1 p.m.

Briar Cliff’s loss Saturday was tough, there is no way around that, dropping the Chargers to ninth feels about right considering the two teams behind them.

The Chargers do have a conference win (31-25 over Jamestown), and I think they are a better team than Dakota Wesleyan.

Despite the blowout loss, look at their first half against Morningside and you can see why there is potential there. Time for a bounce back win.

10. Jamestown (2-3, 1-3)

Last Week: Loss at Midland, 21-10

This Week: vs. Doane, 1 p.m.

A conference win over Dakota Wesleyan is starting to look less and less impressive as we see the Tigers other losses this season, and they need a win in the worst way right now.

11. Dakota Wesleyan, (0-4, 0-5)

Last Week: Loss at Hastings, 32-13

This Week: vs. Concordia, 1 p.m.

Much like the battle of the unbeatens, we have a battle of the winless this weekend. The Tigers play host to Concordia. A loss here might put the Tigers at the bottom of the rankings for a while.

Game of the Week: Morningside at Midland, 1 p.m.

A battle of Top 25 teams nationally and the last two unbeatens in conference play. There isn’t much else to be said. I’m taking the Mustangs 36-13. The offense for the Warriors is the difference.