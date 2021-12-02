Hawkeyes' Caleb Shudak is making the most of his current opportunity

IOWA CITY — On occasion as Caleb Shudak hikes the Washington Street hill outside of the engineering building on the University of Iowa campus, another student will notice his Hawkeye football backpack.

Shudak then notices that the conversation that follows typically has a common theme.

“They will usually be like, ‘Oh, are you the manager?’ and I’ll have to explain,’’ Shudak said.

There probably isn’t a need.

At 5-foot-8, 178 pounds, the smallest and lightest player on the Iowa football roster has come up big time after time for the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes.

The sixth-year senior from Lewis Central High School has been one of the most consistent placekickers in the Big Ten this season, thriving in his first opportunity to start for Iowa.

Shudak has converted on 22-of-25 field goal attempts this season, perfect in 14 attempts between 30-and-49 yards and successful in four of his six attempts from 50 yards or more.

“When coaches send you out to kick a field goal from 51, 57 yards, when they send the message that they have that kind of faith in you to do that, it gives you confidence to go out and compete,’’ Shudak said.

Ability has never been an issue for Shudak.

A crowded depth chart had limited his opportunities until this season.

Miguel Recinos and Keith Duncan both edged Shudak out for the starting role as Iowa’s placekicker during his first five years in the program although he is now in his third season of handling kickoffs for the Hawkeyes.

Unfazed by the competition and given an additional year of eligibility after the coronavirus situation in 2020, the graduate student with degrees in civil and environmental engineering is making the most of his current opportunity.

Heading into Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan, Shudak leads Iowa in scoring. In addition to his 22 field goals, he has been perfect in 34 PAT kicks while piling up 100 points this season.

His work includes connecting on four field goals in each of Iowa’s last two games, matching his career best of 51 yards with field goals in each.

Shudak, named the Big Ten special teams player of the week for his effort last Friday at Nebraska, also continues to deliver on kickoffs.

Of his 67 kickoffs, 39 have been touchbacks and opponents have been limited to 17.3 yards on the kicks they have chosen to return.

Shudak sees the success as a byproduct of the work he has put into his craft, not only from a technical standpoint but from the gains in strength he has made since arriving at Iowa in the fall of 2016 weighing in at a modest 155 pounds.

“Being able to kick a ball 70 yards when you’re 5-8 is not as easy as people think,’’ Shudak said.

He has developed the skill and strength needed to consistently accomplish that, depositing the ball where opponents don’t want it.

“If you can get guys two or three yards deep or a 4.0 (seconds) hang time to the goal line, making them question whether they should bring it out or not, it puts more pressure on the returners’ hands.’’

And that fraction of a second it takes to reach that decision only works to Iowa’s benefit.

Shudak is looking forward to taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Other than training at Iowa’s indoor complex, it will be the first time Shudak has kicked in an indoor venue.

“Really looking forward to that,’’ Shudak said. “I guess I won’t have to spend time testing the wind direction, that type of thing, but I think it’s going to be a great experience. It’s something that we’ve been working toward since January, to play for a Big Ten title.’’

Shudak would welcome a chance to hit from 60 yards with a championship on the line.

“I feel like 58, 60 indoors, that’s do-able,’’ he said.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who awarded the former walk-on a scholarship in the spring of 2020, simply expects Shudak to deliver as he has throughout the season for the Hawkeyes.

“He’s had a great season,’’ Ferentz said. “Not surprised or disappointed by it. Maybe a little disappointed he wasn’t picked as a finalist (for the Lou Groza Award), but bottom line is you’ll see two of the best placekickers in college football in this game Saturday.’’

Michigan’s Jake Moody is among three finalists for the Groza Award, presented to the top kicker in college football.

Moody has been successful in 22-of-24 field goal tries, but only six of his tries have come from 40 yards or more and just one attempt has been from beyond 50 yards.

Shudak considers it an honor to be mentioned as part of that conversation.

He said he was somewhat surprised when he made the list of 10 semifinalists for the award.

“Those guys, the finalists, they are incredibly good,’’ Shudak said.

Teammates believe Shudak has carried his weight as well.

“I’m not sure where we would be without him,’’ running back Tyler Goodson said. “Caleb has been phenomenal for us. He’s filled a tremendous role for us and he’s made a difference.’’

