Hawkeyes' Pottebaum makes old school cool

IOWA CITY – In Monte Pottebaum’s world, old school is cool.

The Iowa junior is demonstrating on a daily basis that there is still room for a hard-nosed, multi-skilled fullback in today’s college football.

Pottebaum embraces the physical requirements of the position, enjoying the chance to bring a linebacker’s mentality to the offensive side of the ball.

From helping open holes for Hawkeye running backs to providing a late push to help quarterback Spencer Petras gain an extra yard or two on a sneak, Pottebaum likes helping Iowa fight its way through a crowd.

He doesn’t mind getting the chance to put his athleticism on display.

The 6-foot-1, 246-pound native of Larchwood, Iowa, is the Hawkeyes’ third-leading rusher seven games into a 6-1 season.

Pottebaum has gained a modest 45 yards on his 10 carries for Iowa this season, reaching the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career on a two-yard carry in the Hawkeyes’ win at Maryland.

He’s also caught three passes for six yards.

But mostly, Pottebaum helps create the opportunities for other Hawkeyes.

His ability to take out an opposing defender opens the holes that allows Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin to gain the yards they collect.

“The way he just runs through a guy, takes him out of the play, it’s big. The run game is tough sometimes and when he’s there as an extra guy to take a run hitter away and open a hole, that’s what you need,’’ Goodson said.

“The way he plays, the toughness he shows, it gives me confidence.’’

And when the ball does end up in Pottebaum’s hands, the yards he gains are frequently tough yards, just like the player who is collecting them.

That toughness is one of things about the position that appeals to Pottebaum, who arrived at Iowa as walk-on linebacker.

He had experience as a fullback in high school at West Lyon in northwest Iowa, playing that position as well as tight end and linebacker.

Pottebaum rushed 149 times for 868 yards and 18 touchdowns as a high school senior, putting the same approach into his work then as now 27 games into his college career.

“Fullback is a position where you cannot be scared to hit somebody,’’ Pottebaum said. “That’s pretty much what it comes down to, toughness. It’s also a mentality. You have to be willing to throw your body in there for the team and see what happens.’’

