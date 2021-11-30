Hawkeyes, Wolverines turn attention to title game

Their reasons differ, but Iowa and Michigan football players shared one common thought Monday.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines agreed that it was time to move on, time to put the euphoria of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game behind and start to focus on the nuts and bolts of Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. match-up in Indianapolis.

“We understand what a great opportunity this is and we know what the challenge is in front of us,’’ Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said Monday. “We need to stack some good practices together this week and get ready to play a great game against a great opponent.’’

That opportunity was somewhat unexpected for the Hawkeyes, who took care of finishing a 10-2 season with a win at Nebraska on Friday but needed Minnesota’s win over Wisconsin the following day to earn the chance to play for a title.

The result?

“Guys are pretty excited,’’ Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said. “There have been a few more smiles in the locker room, just an excitement about achieving one of our team goals together.’’

Michigan accomplished that as well, taking down second-ranked Ohio State for the first time since 2011 to earn its berth in Indianapolis.

The magnitude of that victory in the storied rivalry, and the way the Wolverines dominated a 42-27 game, leaves Michigan on guard against a letdown.

“We give ourselves 24 hours to celebrate any win, and it was a fun 24 hours, but then you realize we have another good defense in front of us to get ready for,’’ Wolverines center Anthony Vastardis said Monday.

“We have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done here for a while, so guys are eager to get back to work again.’’

Neither Iowa nor Michigan have won a Big Ten football championship since 2004 when the Hawkeyes and Wolverines both finished 7-1 and shared the conference title.

That title drought ends Saturday for one of the two programs.

Iowa receiver Charlie Jones said there is an excitement around the Iowa football facility about that possibility.

“It’s something we’ve been working toward since January,’’ he said.

But, there is also the reality of it all.

“We have a lot of work to do this week,’’ Jones said.

Wolverines linebacker Josh Ross said his teammates understand that as well.

“We played a great game last week, but what that means is that we’re on an even bigger stage now,’’ Ross said. “All of things we’ve been working for all season, they’re still in front of us and for us to achieve them, we need to be ready to play and win this week.’’

Ross said reaching the Big Ten title game has been an objective of this year’s Michigan team since a shortened 2-4 season ended last December.

“Everything that happened in 2020, it wasn’t good enough, and when we got to work in January, everything we envisioned as players is what has happened this season,’’ Ross said. “All of the goals we had as a defense, as a team, they’re there and that’s why we are excited about this opportunity.’’

Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara views it as a chance to build on what transpired Saturday on a snowy turf at Michigan Stadium.

“The Ohio State game was definitely one of the pinnacles of my career. To be a part of that was an exciting moment, but now we have to move on to another week,’’ McNamara said. “When you watch film of Iowa, it’s easy to see that we have to get back to work. Nobody on this team has Big Ten championship ring. We know we’ll have to earn that, too.’’

PETRAS TOPS DEPTH CHART

Spencer Petras is positioned to be Iowa’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan.

Although coach Kirk Ferentz indicated Sunday he would announce a starter during his weekly news conference on Tuesday, Petras is listed as the Hawkeyes’ starter on a depth chart released Monday with Alex Padilla filling the second-team spot.

Petras replaced Padilla under center for the second half of Iowa’s come-from-behind 28-21 win at Nebraska on Friday and would be making his first start since a Nov. 6 game at Northwestern.

He left that game because of a shoulder injury, replaced by Padilla who started in the Hawkeyes’ final three regular-season games.

Petras has a 13-4 record as Iowa’s starting quarterback over the past two seasons and this year has completed 137-of-236 passes for 1,532 yards.

Iowa won all three games Padilla started. He has completed 45-of-97 passes for 598 yards this season.

