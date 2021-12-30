Hawkeyes work toward brighter days on offense

ORLANDO — Brian Ferentz understands the frustration.

The Iowa offensive coordinator understands that from a statistical standpoint, this season’s 10-win Hawkeye team isn’t rewriting any record books.

Moving the football has at times been a chore for an Iowa team preparing to face Kentucky in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl.

The Hawkeyes’ offense ranks 123rrd among the 130 programs competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging 297.5 yards per game.

That’s the lowest offensive average for an Iowa in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23-year tenure and the yards have been hard to come by on the ground and through the air.

The Hawkeyes enter the noon match-up ranked 110th in the country in passing offense and 111th in rushing offense.

That has added up to an offensive average of 23.9 points per game, 95th in the nation.

Brian Ferentz said at a Citrus Bowl news conference Wednesday that while the Iowa offense has put up better statistical numbers in the past it has accomplished some of its objectives this season.

“At the end of the day, our job is simple,’’ he said. “We need to change field position and we need to score points. That’s really it because we are a three-phase team. We play defense, special teams and offense and we win when all three of those phases are working together.’’

That ability to play complementary football is at the root of what Iowa attempts to do.

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White sees something beyond statistics as he studies an Iowa offense his team will face on Saturday.

He said the Hawkeyes’ look accomplishes what it sets out to do.

“I think stats at times can be deceiving,’’ White said. “When you look at how they are able to control the game, it fits into what they do. It is their identity.’’

White said like the Wildcats, Iowa’s offense is designed to build off of the strength of its offensive line.

“Their line, especially the interior, does a great job of creating that initial push and creating seams in their run game, in their zone scheme,’’ White said.

“That sets up their play action game and sets up their boot game. In the boot game, they mirror both the run and play action to where it looks almost identical.’’

Ferentz said on offense, the Hawkeyes’ primary objective is to play physical football and run the football.

“It’s always going to come down to running the football,’’ he said. “I think you measure any football team by how well they run the football, how well they stop the run and how well they cover kicks, which all speak to the physical aspect of the game.’’

He pointed to Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game as an example. The Hawkeyes gained 104 yards on 33 carries against the Wolverines, less than half of the 211 collected by Michigan.

“You look at our last game, you look at the rushing numbers. I think that bears out the result. It’s going to be hard for us to win like that,’’ Ferentz said. “… At the end of the day, if you’re scoring points and have the ability to run the football when it matters, you’re going to have a chance to win football games.’’

Ferentz said the past few weeks have given Iowa coaches an opportunity to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the Hawkeye attack.

There has been some self-scouting detailing what works and what has been a struggle for Iowa.

More will follow the bowl game.

“I think it is always going to come down to how you utilize your personnel, how you can utilize what we have on the roster to go out on Saturdays and give us a chance to win,’’ Ferentz said.

It is unrealistic to believe that the Hawkeyes are going to evolve into something they are not when the ball is in their hands against the Wildcats.

Ferentz said work will continue into the offseason as Iowa’s roster for 2022 becomes set.

For now, what Iowa can do is play to its strengths and nearly four weeks removed from its most recent game that is where the Hawkeyes will begin in their bowl match-up.

“You’re not going to change your identity overnight, and not that you want to, either,’’ Ferentz said. “What we have really tried to do is focus on things that we have been successful doing, things we feel like we can match up against Kentucky and move the ball, change field position and score points when we have those opportunities.’’

Ferentz believes Iowa has made strides in the right direction during its bowl preparation.

“Ultimately, we will find out on Saturday somewhere a little bit after kickoff,’’ he said.

