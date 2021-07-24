How does realignment with Texas and Oklahoma affect Iowa State?

AMES, Iowa — Dealing with realignment isn’t new for Iowa State. Joining a new conference would be.
A decade ago, the Big 12 landscape shifted when Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado and Texas A&M all split.
The divide seemed to stem from Oklahoma and Texas wanting to control everything. And for the last decade, that’s essentially what happened.
Now, Oklahoma and Texas are foregoing their control over everything in the conference to go to the SEC to begin forming the first super conference.
That move could lead to the Big 12 dissolving because there’s no replacing Oklahoma or Texas in terms of brand power or marketability.
Before last week, conference realignment talks weren’t expected to pick back up until 2024-2025, when the current TV contract expires.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said this during the Big 12 media days, “A lot of the motivation for realignment is no longer there. Is that to say it couldn’t happen? No, it could possibly happen for other reasons than TV money. But it doesn't appear to me that the motivation is there at this point in time. Not to say it couldn't happen, but it's not one of the things that keep me up at night.”
It might be keeping him up at night now.
Ten years ago, the best thing for Iowa State was for the Big 12 to stay together and that's what Pollard did. Now, Matt Campbell has brought the football program to new heights and as we know, football is king and football is the driving force.
Add in the $90 million facility upgrades and the current upgrades happening to Jack Trice Stadium and the Cyclones have never been better positioned to land in another power conference, which begs the question: What conference will Iowa state land in?
Currently, there seems to be two prevailing thoughts for Iowa State to land in another power conference.
The first, and probably most popular with Iowa State fans, would be the Big 10.
Pollard has connections to high-ranking Big 10 officials, the first being Barry Alverez, the new Big 10 football czar. He was Pollard’s mentor at Wisconsin and Pollard maintains a good relationship with him. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was Iowa State’s athletic director from 1993-2000 and still talks fondly of his time at Iowa State.
Geographically, the Big 10 couldn’t be better for the Cyclones with Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota and Northwestern all in the area.
The other option would be the Pac-12 absorbing most of the remaining Big 12 and create a Pac 12 east with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State Oklahoma State, Utah and Texas Tech. The Pac-12 West in this scenario would be Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, UCLA, Stanford, Washington and Washington State.