How does realignment with Texas and Oklahoma affect Iowa State?

AMES, Iowa — Dealing with realignment isn’t new for Iowa State. Joining a new conference would be.

A decade ago, the Big 12 landscape shifted when Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado and Texas A&M all split.

The divide seemed to stem from Oklahoma and Texas wanting to control everything. And for the last decade, that’s essentially what happened.

Now, Oklahoma and Texas are foregoing their control over everything in the conference to go to the SEC to begin forming the first super conference.

That move could lead to the Big 12 dissolving because there’s no replacing Oklahoma or Texas in terms of brand power or marketability.

Before last week, conference realignment talks weren’t expected to pick back up until 2024-2025, when the current TV contract expires.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said this during the Big 12 media days, “A lot of the motivation for realignment is no longer there. Is that to say it couldn’t happen? No, it could possibly happen for other reasons than TV money. But it doesn't appear to me that the motivation is there at this point in time. Not to say it couldn't happen, but it's not one of the things that keep me up at night.”