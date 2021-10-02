Hunter Dekkers scores touchdown in Iowa State's rout of Kansas

AMES — Matt Campbell preaches complimentary football.

That happened as Iowa State dismantled Kansas 59-7 on Saturday night in Jack Trice Stadium.

The first quarter encapsulated the complimentary football Campbell would like to play. Each phase of the team made plays that allowed Iowa State to score 28 points in the first quarter.

Iowa State started the game with an impressive six play, 70-yard drive, capped off by a 36-yard Brock Purdy-to-Xavier Hutchinson touchdown.

On the following possession, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean fumbled the ball without being touched while trying to elude a pass rush. Defensive end Zach Petersen recovered the fumble.

Two plays later, Brock Purdy, while scrambling, found tight end Charlie Kolar in the back corner of the endzone and Kolar somehow managed to keep a toe in bounds to complete the catch. Iowa State led 14-0 after four minutes and 27 seconds ran off the clock.

After a Kansas turnover-on-downs on its next possession, Iowa State ran a play action pass to Joe Scates, who didn’t have a Kansas defender within 10 yards of him for an easy 44-yard touchdown.

Iowa State got its first three touchdowns in a span of four minutes and 23 seconds.

Kansas finally got an offensive drive going on its fourth possession and lined up for a field goal. But on the attempt, the 6-foot-6 Enyi Uwazurike blocked the field goal, which was returned 55 yards by Greg Eisworth to the Iowa State 32-yard line.

After a couple Breece Hall 10-plus-yard runs, Purdy found running back Jirehl Brock for a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Purdy started the game by completing his first five passes for 96 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two rushes for 24 yards in the first quarter. The four touchdown passes are the most ever in a quarter by a Cyclone.

Purdy was undoubtedly incredible but Hall also had seven carries for 50 yards in the first quarter.

After the dominating first quarter in every aspect — offense, defense and special teams, the Cyclones cruised to the finish line.

Purdy’s day was done midway through the third quarter. He finished completing 17 of his 22 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Purdy became the sixth Big 12 quarterback to pass for over 10,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 in his career.

Hall’s day was done when Purdy’s was and he finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.. His first touchdown was his 37th career touchdown, the most touchdowns in school history. He passed Troy Davis and Dexter Green, who had 36-career touchdowns.

Uwazurike led the defense with six tackles and .5 tackles for a loss. He also had the special teams play of the day with the blocked kick..

Iowa State put in its second-string players for the last 20 minutes of the game. They picked up where the starters left off.

Backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers completed just two of his passes for 29 yards. Where Dekkers did his damage, however, was with his legs.

He had two rushes for 47 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run.

Backup running backs Eli Sanders and Deon Silas both did damage, too. Silas rushed the ball three times for 30 yards and a touchdown and Sanders rushed the ball four times for 23 yards.

