SIOUX CITY — Nebraska's three Heisman Trophy winners teamed up in Sioux City Monday to help raise money for public school kids.

Eric Crouch, Mike Rozier and Johnny Rodgers were joined at the Sioux City Country Club by two other Husker greats -- Tommie Frazier and Jay Foreman.

Crouch, who won the Heisman in 2001, helped recruit the former players to headline the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation's annual fundraiser.

"These guys are friends of mine. I put out a text message and a call," Crouch told the attendees. "We have each others' backs. We just say yes if we can be there."

Nebraska football stars school fundraiser Nebraska football greats, Jay Foreman, Mike Rozier, Johnny Rodgers, Eric Crouch and Tommy Frazier, gather for a photo after Sioux City Country…

The star power helped draw over 125 golfers, nearly double the number from last year's event, which the former quarterback also took part in.

Though they played on different teams and in different decades, the Husker greats have formed a special bond over the years.

That was evident Monday.

Before the golf outing, some of them stopped by a Sioux City hospital to visit former Husker player and assistant coach Kenny Wilhite as he recovers from an undisclosed ailment.

"He's doing good," Foreman said in an interview. "He's a tough dude. Us Huskers are tight so we're always going to look out for each other."

Nebraska football stars school fundraiser Former Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch hugs fellow Heisman Trophy winner and ex-Husker Johnny Rodgers as he is presented with a birthday cake…

After nine years on the Huskers staff, Wilhite is now the new head football coach at Dakota Valley High School.

In Wilhite, Dakota Valley landed a "real good coach and a real good person," said Foreman, who starred for the Huskers at linebacker from 1995-98 and later played in the NFL.

"He obviously learned a lot under coach (Tom) Osborne and coach Tony Samuel. He was through like three regimes at Nebraska -- Bob Bo Pelini, Mike Riley and then, obviously, Scott Frost -- so he was able to see hands on how to build a program, maybe some of the do's and don'ts, and he can bring that here for these high school kids.

"More importantly, he will be a great pillar for the community. It's showing these kids not only how to be a good football player, but also how to turn them into great men."

Crouch described Wilhite as a "great leader" and "wonderful man."

"I know he's going to do a great job. He's got a lot of energy. Let's hope he can get past his health hurdle and get himself out out of the hospital and get back on track. We're praying for him and wish the best for him."

Nebraska football stars school fundraiser 1983 Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier pretends to use a bullhorn as former Nebraska football players, Tommy Frazier, center and Jay Foreman a…

Optimistic about Rhule

As the ex-Husker greats mingled with fans at the Sioux City Country Club over walking tacos, and signed autographs and played golf in the afternoon, Nebraska's football team officially opened its fall practices under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Rodgers, who won the Heisman in 1972, said he got to know Rhule during his annual Jet Award dinner, which drew over 1,000 people. The award, named for Rodgers' nickname, "The Jet," goes to the best return specialist in college football.

"He's a very motivational type of guy," Rodgers said. "How that plays with the players, we won't know until they actually hit the field. I think he has great leadership skills and it should work out alright. Like I said, we have good players. The only problem is everybody else has too."

Rozer, who won the Heisman in 1983, said he is encouraged by Rhule's commitment to a dominant run game.

"I don't why everybody throws the ball so much now. I'd rather run the ball," said Rozier, a running back who keyed Osborne's powerful I-formation attack in the early 1980s.

Crouch said he is encouraged by what Rhule has done to build a positive culture for the Huskers program.

"I don't know if it's going to turn into wins or not. I think we all hope it does, from the former players' perspective and Nebraska fans," he said. "I just think that they got the right guy and we're all optimistic that he can turn this thing around. He's done that in the past."

Foreman described Rhule as "very friendly" and "easy to talk to."

"You can tell he loves football. He's a football junkie. When I was talking with him, he was talking about guys that played way before me.

"He's going to highlight Nebraska. He has the experience and the credibility to do well, so I would expect him to do well pretty quickly."

Nebraska football stars school fundraiser Former Nebraska player Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, strikes the Heisman pose with Bryant Elementary School student Jayse Ew…

Nebraska football stars school fundraiser Former Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch autographs a football for Leeds Elementary School Principal Ron Koch at a charity event for the Sioux …

NIL deals

Some of the Husker legends who visited Sioux City Monday voiced support for a change since their playing days -- the adoption of Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, which allows athletes to profit off themselves through marketing and promotional endeavors.

"The only problem is I wish it had been around when I played," Rodgers joked.

Nebraska football stars school fundraiser Nebraska football Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier talks during an interview before playing in a charity golf benefit for the Sioux City Publ…

The former running back, receiver and return specialist pointed out that he and then-state Sen. Ernie Chambers promoted "pay for play" for college athletes for years before the NCAA adopted NIL.

"We're glad that people are getting good value because they're making so much money in college football that they need to be paid," he said.

Like other students, college athletes often need extra money to help make ends meet, particularly if they come from limited means, Rozier said.

"I have six brothers. Mom and dad didn't have a lot back in my day," said Rozier, who returned to his native New Jersey after his playing days were over. "That money would have helped out a lot."