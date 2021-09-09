Huskers prepared for heat as much 'as we possibly can,' Scott Frost says

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s roster depth may be a bigger factor than usual as it prepares for one of the hottest temperatures at kickoff in recent memory.

Coach Scott Frost said Thursday the Huskers will adjust warmups a bit in an effort to conserve energy Saturday. Forecasts call for heat reaching the mid-90s for the 2:30 p.m. start against Buffalo. It will feel warmer than that for players on the field wearing full pads — even warmer than the 88 degrees for kickoff at Illinois two weeks ago.

“We’ve got the guys as prepped for that as we possibly can,” Frost said. “I hope the fans take care of themselves too when it gets that hot in the stadium. Hope everybody can be safe on the field and off.”

Frost said receiver Oliver Martin and tight end Travis Vokolek are "really close" to returning after missing time with injury, but he didn't say whether they'd play Saturday. He said other tight ends have filled in well during Vokolek's absence. Converted receivers Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington, along with Nate Boerkircher, logged valuable snaps through two games.

“We’ve needed those guys to step up and I think they’ve answered the bell,” Frost said.

Other notes from Frost’s media availability: