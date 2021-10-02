Huskers roll up 427 rushing yards, seven TDs in 56-7 rout of Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. — Five games already under their belts and frustrations mounting in the aftermath of three one-score losses, the Nebraska football program decided to go back to the drawing board on its offensive line.

When you make that kind of move in the middle of the season, you make it with no time to waste and no time to wait.

The Husker offense didn’t bother with any kind of break-in period on Saturday night against Northwestern, even with first-time starters at left tackle and left guard.

Adrian Martinez took a long drop on the game's first snap in front of a revved-up home crowd under the Memorial Stadium lights, avoided pressure, slid to his right and uncorked a deep ball for Samori Toure. The senior slot receiver had to make a play on the ball to avoid a potential interception, but did just that and raced for 70 yards. Two plays later, Martinez strolled into the end zone untouched.

After the Blackshirts forced a punt punctuated by a third-down JoJo Domann sack, freshman running back Jaquez Yant ripped off a 64-yard rumble on his second carry of the night and seventh of the season.

Two plays later, Martinez rumbled into the end zone again.

They were just getting started.

A dream start. A bounce-back. A 56-7 Nebraska victory over Northwestern. And now, a likely top-10 Michigan team coming to Lincoln next week.

The Wolverines will provide a substantial upgrade for the new-look offensive front, but the fresh left-side combination of freshman tackle Teddy Prochazka and guard Nouredin Nouili passed their first test against the Wildcats.

“I’ve got to watch the tape, but man did we run it better,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said after his team finished with 427 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 53 carries. “(Northwestern is) a heck of a team. They’re really good coaches. We haven’t scored many points on them in a couple of years, so my hat’s off to them. They’ve won Big Ten West championships and it was our night, not theirs. But they’ll be back.

“I’ll have to look at the tape to see, but it certainly looked like we were creating more space for our running backs.”

The Huskers ran the ball at will against Pat Fitzgerald’s defense, racking up 241 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in the first half alone. All told, Nebraska scored touchdowns on seven of its first eight drives of the night to the delight of 87,364 in attendance.

Frost said he wanted to see an improved pad level up front, and he got it. Martinez still dealt with some pressure on passing plays — he was efficient nonetheless, completing 11 of 17 for 202 yards and a touchdown with his full complement of receiving options available for the first time this year — but the Huskers' front pushed Northwestern’s defense around, and the backs benefited.

“We knew we had to step up and just be better,” said Nouili, who started seven games at Colorado State in 2019 but had only played in a reserve role through his first year-plus at Nebraska.

Martinez punched in three first-quarter touchdown runs. Yant, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound freshman with just five late-game carries against FCS Fordham to his name, rumbled for 109 of his 127 yards on seven bruising first-half carries and redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson rolled to 74 and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries before intermission.

Going into the locker room, Frost told the Big Ten Network broadcast that he was going to “get after” his team at halftime because he was unhappy that Martinez put the ball on the ground on an option pitch (Nebraska recovered but lost 7 yards and stalled on its lone first-half drive that didn’t end in a touchdown) and that the defense let up some after jumping ahead 21-0 in the opening 10 minutes, 46 seconds.

The Wildcats did indeed go right down the field and score to get within 21-7. Ryan Hilinski delivered back-to-back strikes to receiver Stephon Robinson, the first for 31 yards and the second past junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on a double move for an easy 28-yard touchdown.

Northwestern took the ball down the field again later in the half and looked poised to climb within 28-14, but senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann blew up a running play and stripped the ball from Evan Hull, allowing junior defensive lineman Deontre Thomas to recover and turn away the threat.

"It changed the game tremendously," Thomas said. "A lot of times when you're in the red zone on the 1-yard line, you're supposed to score. But kudos to (defensive coordinator Erik Chinander). He sees it all from the box and he called a great call and I just kind of executed and picked up the fumble."

It was just Nebraska’s second fumble recovery of the season and first since a season-opening loss to Illinois, and it kept Northwestern from feeling like it was back in the game.

The teams traded turnovers on downs before Martinez engineered a successful two-minute drive that culminated in a 9-yard Johnson touchdown run with 42 seconds left before the half.

In all, Nebraska rolled to 405 offensive yards in the opening 30 minutes behind a true freshman left tackle from Elkhorn South in Prochazka and a sophomore walk-on left guard in Nouili, who played one year at Norris as a foreign exchange student from Germany before beginning his college career as a seven-game starter for Colorado State in 2019.

“What I really liked about it was Nouri was more attentive to everything that we were doing this week than he has been and when you get your opportunity, you’ve got to take advantage of it,” Frost said. “What I liked about Teddy was he didn’t seem nervous. He just seemed like, ‘this is what I’m going to go do.’ Again, I’ve got to watch the tape and see how they did.”

Said Martinez, “I mean, they did a great job. Obviously they did a great job tonight, but all week. They have to build confidence with us, build trust and they did that in the way they prepared. I have all the faith in (offensive line coach Greg) Austin as well to get those guys right.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0