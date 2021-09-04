Huskers score on seven straight drives, roll past Fordham, 52-7

The numbers didn’t look bad by the time 30 minutes had passed. Nebraska gave up 288 yards but also rolled up 322 on 47 snaps.

By the end, Nebraska (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) had 633 offensive yards on 95 snaps and dominant advantages in almost every statistical category.

“We settled in OK,” head coach Scott Frost said. “I was frustrated at the beginning. We were spitting a sputtering a little bit. I’ve got to give credit to that team, (Fordham coach Joe Conlin’s) team. … They’re a good team. I’m sure they’ll have a good year.

“We did a couple dumb things at the beginning of the game, put the ball on the ground, spitting and sputtering a little bit, but ended up catching momentum a little bit and it looked a lot better.”

Martinez and Gabe Ervin botched an exchange – Frost said it was supposed to be a naked bootleg but wasn’t sure if Ervin clamped down on the ball or if Martinez miss handled it – and the offense as a whole looked shaky over the first three drives, but by halftime the quarterback was 12-of-16 for 177 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” said Martinez, who finished 17-of-23 for 254 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 33 yards plus the two scores.