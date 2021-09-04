Huskers score on seven straight drives, roll past Fordham, 52-7

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sometimes a team that’s stuck in a rut just need a spark.
Sometimes, that spark comes from an unpredictable place.
For Nebraska on Saturday against FCS team Fordham at Memorial Stadium, the spark came from a Husker special teams unit.
After a quarter-plus of looking the approximate on-field equal of its Big Ten foe, Fordham lined up for a field goal attempt that would have leveled the score at 10.
Instead, senior Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke blocked the kick with his facemask.
The offense finally kicked into gear and scored twice in the final 7 minutes, 40 seconds before halftime to take a three-score lead and the Huskers reeled off the game’s final 45 points in a comfortable, 52-7 home-opening victory.
“We needed it,” head coach Scott Frost said afterward. “We had such a good camp and going into that first game had high hopes. The kids really believe in how much progress they’ve made and how much better of a team they are. Then Game 1 didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but that doesn’t change the progress that we’ve made. We’ve got a tough slate of games, we’ve got a long season. We’ve got to keep getting better.
“This team is going to compete with anybody we go on the field with, and then it’s a matter of playing clean and making somebody else beat us, not beating ourselves.”
The numbers didn’t look bad by the time 30 minutes had passed. Nebraska gave up 288 yards but also rolled up 322 on 47 snaps.
By the end, Nebraska (1-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) had 633 offensive yards on 95 snaps and dominant advantages in almost every statistical category.
“We settled in OK,” head coach Scott Frost said. “I was frustrated at the beginning. We were spitting a sputtering a little bit. I’ve got to give credit to that team, (Fordham coach Joe Conlin’s) team. … They’re a good team. I’m sure they’ll have a good year.
“We did a couple dumb things at the beginning of the game, put the ball on the ground, spitting and sputtering a little bit, but ended up catching momentum a little bit and it looked a lot better.”
Martinez and Gabe Ervin botched an exchange – Frost said it was supposed to be a naked bootleg but wasn’t sure if Ervin clamped down on the ball or if Martinez miss handled it – and the offense as a whole looked shaky over the first three drives, but by halftime the quarterback was 12-of-16 for 177 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” said Martinez, who finished 17-of-23 for 254 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 33 yards plus the two scores.
The "W" in the record book was expected, of course, and is what counts most. But it represented a victory in its own right when the top groups got their work done in time to get a ton of young players exposure in a real game.
No. 2 quarterback Logan Smothers trotted onto the field late in the third quarter and got his first live work as a Cornhusker. In all, he got 29 snaps, led a touchdown drive, completed a 30-yard pass down the field to Zavier Betts and lost a fumble.
Teddy Prochazka joined him at left tackle. Brewington made two crushing blocks before hauling in the short touchdown.
Freshman cornerback Marques Buford got his first playing time on defense, as did several others. By the end of the game, Nebraska had true freshmen like Koby Bretz on the field on defense.