Illini defense stands between Hawkeyes, goals

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Kyler Schott figures this is the way it is supposed to be.

One of 16 Iowa seniors who will be honored Saturday before their final football game at Kinnick Stadium, the offensive guard welcomes the chance to have plenty to play for during the final weeks of the season.

“November football, at Iowa it is supposed to matter,’’ Schott said. “We’ve worked all year to put ourselves in a position to play meaningful games in November and here we are, two games to go and a chance to go get the Big Ten West title. We just have to do our part.’’

The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes aren’t the only ones taking the field in the 1 p.m. game with something to play for.

At 4-6, Illinois still has hopes of reaching a bowl game in Bret Bielema’s first season on the Fighting Illini sideline.

While a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week will keep Bielema at home and deny him a first chance to coach against his alma mater as the Fighting Illini coach, he does expect Illinois’ defense to show up.

Consistent offense has eluded both the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini this season, but the Fighting Illini will arrive at Kinnick Stadium looking to add to a collection of two straight road wins over top-25 opponents.

Wins at Penn State and Minnesota have been the result of defensive play and solid special teams, a formula Bielema successfully used during his tenure at Wisconsin and the reason Iowa brings an 8-2 record into this game.

Illinois is allowing 17.3 fewer points per game in Big Ten play than it did a year ago when Lovie Smith’s final Illini team was giving up 34.9 points per game during a 2-6 season.

The Fighting Illini are allowing 17.6 points in Big Ten games, that’s fewer than the 17.9 the Hawkeye defense has allowed.

“They’ve got a good scheme,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s a good system and we’ve got exposure to that with our bowl game draw against Missouri, a game that never got played (in 2020) but at least we got in some film study on them.’’

Quarterback Alex Padilla, expected to make his second start although 17-game starter Spencer Petras is healthy, said Iowa must prepare for “some designer stuff’’ that makes Illinois’ defense unique.

“I think the biggest thing is film study, studying the pressures they bring and seeing what they’re trying to do on defense,’’ Padilla said. “Any time I can try to escape the pocket and stay out of a sack, that’s always good. I feel like I can do that.’’

The Fighting Illlni defense has given up a total of three touchdowns in its three Big Ten road games this season, allowing 13 points at Purdue, 18 in a nine-overtime win at Penn State and six in its most recent road trip two weeks ago at Minnesota.

“Defensively, what Ryan and our defensive staff and players have been able to accomplish, it’s been noticeable,’’ Bielema said.

Ferentz notices.

“They start with a lot of veteran guys, but I say that with an asterisk, because they’re veteran guys playing different positions. You start with their two outside backers, at least that’s what they look like to us, they’re playing on their feet after playing in three-point stances last year,’’ Ferentz said.

