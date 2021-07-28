Iowa Board of Regents approve naming football field after Duke Slater

The decision comes nearly 40 years after the university first turned down a proposal by then university president Willard “Sandy’’ Boyd to name what was then known as Iowa Stadium to honor both Slater and Nile Kinnick, the Hawkeyes’ lone Heisman Trophy recipient.

A committee rejected the idea of shared name on the stadium, ultimately settling on a compromise that named the stadium after Kinnick and a nearby dormitory after Slater.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound tackle who was born in Normal, Ill., and learned to play football as a youth in Clinton where he was an all-state tackle for Clinton High School, Slater competed for Iowa from 1918-21.

He earned all-Big Ten recognition three times and as a senior became the first Black student-athlete from Iowa to earn all-American honors.

Slater, who also competed in track at Iowa, helped the Hawkeyes to a 7-0 Big Ten record in 1921, winning the conference championship and finishing with an undefeated overall record which included a 10-7 victory over Notre Dame that ended a 20-game Irish win streak.

He went on to become the first Black player inducted into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame, an honor he received in 1951.