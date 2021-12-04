Iowa football prepares for the moment in Big Ten championship game against Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa – As much as anyone on the Iowa football roster, starting safety Kaevon Merriweather appreciates what Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game is all about for the Hawkeyes.

“It’s time to live in the moment, make it happen,’’ Merriweather said.

The junior grew up a little over 20 minutes away from the “Big House,’’ the cavernous confines where Michigan’s second-ranked football finished off an 11-1 season with a 42-27 win over Ohio State a week ago.

The victory sent the Wolverines into the 7:15 p.m. game at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time ever and a match-up Merriweather savors.

An injury kept the junior from Belleville, Mich., off the field when Iowa played at Michigan in 2019 and a year ago, coronavirus issues within the Wolverines’ program prompted the cancelation of a scheduled game between the teams in Iowa City.

“I wasn’t necessarily a big Michigan fan growing up, basketball was more my thing, but I watched games with my uncle and growing up there, every kid’s dream is to play in the Big House,’’ Merriweather said.

“I didn’t get that chance two years ago and we didn’t get the chance to play last year, so this is special. To actually be able play this year and do it on this type of stage, it’s pretty surreal.’’

That sentiment is shared by a roster full of Hawkeyes.

Victories in the final four games of the regular season along with a little help from Minnesota in handing Wisconsin a loss last weekend positioned Iowa for its rare title game opportunity.

The Hawkeyes made their only other appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2015, dropping a 16-13 game to Michigan State when L.J. Scott finished a 22-play, 85-yard drive with a 1-yard carry into the end zone with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

“There are still some people in the building who lived that. It was a tough loss. It would be good to get them a win,’’ free safety Jack Koerner said.

Iowa and Michigan last won a Big Ten football championship in 2004 when the two teams shared the title.

Ferentz sees this year’s opportunity as a result of work that began with weightlifting sessions on icy-cold January mornings and extended through the heat of summer camp and throughout a season filled with successes and challenges.

“To me, it’s all about the people in the building and it’s all about addressing the issues you have or whatever needs to be shored up,’’ Ferentz said.

The 10-2 record and the return to the Big Ten championship game were seemingly improbable when hardly a thing went right during a 27-7 loss at Wisconsin left Iowa at 6-2 and with plenty of questions.

But taking a cue from its coach, the Hawkeyes relied on focus and fundamentals to achieve its goal of winning the West Division.

Iowa center Linderbaum said Ferentz’s message the day after the Wisconsin loss was reassuring and realistic.

“He’s not going to switch up if we’re winning or losing. He would preach the same things whether we were 6-0 or 0-2,’’ Linderbaum said. “He’s so steady, improvement driven and not worried about the outside noise.’’

That is a lesson taught by time and experience.

“There’s a reason you play 12 games and you play 60 minutes in each of those games,’’ Ferentz said .”We tell our guys that all the time, you have to run the entire race because you just never know what might happen.’’

That mantra resonates well against a second-ranked Michigan team that is a double-digit favorite entering the league championship game.

While Iowa’s offense will be dealing with Big Ten defensive player of the year Aidan Hutchinson and the havoc he and David Ojabo can create behind the line of scrimmage, the Hawkeye defense faces a challenge of its own.

Quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy orchestrate Michigan's well-rounded offense.

Michigan is built around the skill and power of a pair of backs who earned all-Big Ten recognition earlier this week, first-team choice Hassan Haskins and third-team pick Blake Corum.

They have combined to run for 2,097 yards and 28 touchdowns, fueling a ground game that averages 224.9 yards per game as part of an offense that has piled up 451.2 yards on average during an 11-1 record.

McNamara has thrown for 2,301 yards while McCarthy is more of a threat to run while bringing a different pace to the offense.

“(Haskins) is a great back, big, physical, tough to tackle,’’ Koerner said. “They’re a good run team, want to establish the run game that they hope will open some things up in the pass game. They’ve got a great ‘O’ line, good backs and good tight ends as well, so it will start with limiting the run up front and making some plays in the pass game.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0