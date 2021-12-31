Iowa, Kentucky look to extend bowl streaks

ORLANDO – When Mark Stoops first popped in a tape of the Iowa football team, the Kentucky football coach found that it was filled with memories.

Strong fundamentals.

The intensity.

Dominant line play on both sides of the ball.

A scheme designed to create opportunities for success.

It all took Stoops back to his college days, learning the game at Iowa under defensive coordinator Bill Brashier and coach Hayden Fry.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz gets it.

He was the offensive line coach on the staff when Stoops became the third member of his family to play for Fry-coached Hawkeye teams.

Ferentz has built the Iowa program he has coached for the past 23 years around many of the same fundamental principles that Fry embraced.

Today, they are at the core of what the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes and 22nd-ranked Wildcats are all about as they prepare for a noon game on Saturday in the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa and Kentucky have had parallel seasons in many respects.

Both started 6-0. Both endured multi-game struggles in the middle of the season. Then, both regrouped and found a way to regain momentum late in the regular season.

The Hawkeyes bring a 10-3 record into their first bowl appearance in Orlando since Drew Tate hit Warren Holloway with a walk-off 56-yard touchdown pass to stun Nick Saban-coached LSU 30-25 at the end of the 2004 season.

The Wildcats are 9-3 heading into their second appearance in the Citrus Bowl in four years, edging Penn State 27-24 to end the 2018 season.

Like those Iowa teams Stoops was a part of, success for Kentucky has started up front with a senior-dominated offensive line that was among four finalists for the Joe Moore Award presented to college football’s top offensive front.

Anchored by all-American tackle Darian Kinnard and all-Southeastern Conference center Luke Fortner, they set a tone for an offense that is one of eight in the Football Bowl Subdivision to average more than 200 yards rushing and 225 yards passing per game.

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis has thrown for more than 2,500 yards while orchestrating an attack that includes a 1,000-yard rusher in junior Chris Rodriguez and a 1,000-yard receiver in Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson.

“I think (Levis and Robinson) are playing at a really high level right now. There are a lot of challenges for us tomorrow but those are two of them,’’ Ferentz said. “Throw in the running backs, the offensive line, go right down the list, they have a lot of good players and how they utilize their talents and abilities is impressive.’’

Stoops said the defensive strength of the Hawkeyes creates its own set of issues.

That was where his study of Iowa began.

“When I started watching film, it immediately put a smile on my face, maybe more of a frown and a smile,’’ Stoops said.

“The frown was, oh damn, they are pretty darn good, and the smile was, I love the fundamentals of the game and Phil (Parker, the Iowa defensive coordinator) and his defense, the entire program, you see that the minute you put on the film.’’

It all brought back memories.

“Haven’t competed against the Hawks for a long time, but seeing the black and gold, seeing the way they play fundamentally, you have an appreciation,’’ Stoops said. “They play extremely hard and extremely fundamental and their scheme is fantastic. When you put it together, it’s a pretty darned good product.’’

Now in his ninth season at Kentucky and having led his last six teams to bowls, Stoops wants opposing coaches to be able to put on film of his team and have the same thoughts he had as he watched Iowa.

He wants people to see a team that is fundamentally sound and plays with great technique.

“There is a lot of cute stuff you can do, but this game is about being physical and being fundamental and playing extremely hard,’’ Stoops said. “It’s about getting off blocks, containing the football, playing with leverage, all the basics and that’s what you see in Iowa. Hopefully, that’s what people see in us, too.’’

Ferentz said he felt at times like he was looking into a mirror as he watched tape of the Wildcats.

“We don’t run the exact same schemes, but there are a lot of similar traits in the programs,’’ Ferentz said. “Their guys compete. They play hard, make you earn things. They make the opponent earn what they get and I think that’s the goal any coach has.’’

Ferentz, whose teams have been bowl eligible in 20 of the past 21 seasons, appreciates how both programs have been able to sustain success.

He has a hunch he knows why that has been the case.

“I don’t think any of it happens by accident. I think both of us would agree that a lot of it goes back to our roots in the ‘80s at Iowa,’’ Ferentz said. “That just gave us a good foundation to build off of and at least have a clue to know what it takes to be successful on a continual basis.’’

