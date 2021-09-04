Iowa offensive line will be a mix-and-match of personnel against Indiana

Barnett said coaches likely would not settle on a rotation until after Friday’s practice, a sentiment coach Kirk Ferentz shared earlier in the week.

“I’m really not sure what it’s going to look like other than I’m pretty sure Linderbaum will be playing center,’’ Ferentz said.

Players involved in possible rotations have been working out that way in recent games as Iowa coaches look for consistency that could create separation at the positions.

“The cohesion is just repetition,’’ Barnett said. “It’s something you’ve got to rep and you’ve got to be cautious. You have to be careful of who and when and where and making sure that each guy gets the work at the positions he needs to get.’’

Barnett said preseason camp lent itself to giving coaches a chance to look at multiple combinations, something that will continue to play out at the onset of the season.

Ferentz said the Hawkeyes’ success rate will be important as the Hawkeyes work to build their offense around second-year starting quarterback Spencer Petras and running back Tyler Goodson, who has led Iowa’s rushing attack in each of the past two seasons.