Iowa offensive line will be a mix-and-match of personnel against Indiana

IOWA CITY, Iowa – In his first act as Iowa’s new offensive line coach, George Barnett will juggle.
Barnett expects the Hawkeyes’ offensive line to mix and match personnel frequently in 18th-ranked Iowa’s 2:30 p.m. season opener Saturday against 17th-rated Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.
As much as anything, that is a reflection of where the Hawkeyes are at with a young group of linemen still working to settle into roles around consensus all-American center Tyler Linderbaum.
“When you go to the guards and tackles, it’s just going to be a mix,’’ Barnett said. “It might be a certain guard depending on what we’re feeling (following late-week practices) or who rotates in. At the tackle position, it’s the same names we went over a couple of weeks ago.’’
Junior Jack Plumb and sophomore Nick DeJong are listed as the starters at tackle on the depth chart for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener, while sophomores Justin Britt and Cody Ince are projected to start at the guard spots.
Britt, whose energy and power have caught Barnett’s attention, is expected to replace injured senior Kyler Schott at right guard initially, but a young group of Hawkeye linemen are positioned to likely get an opportunity as well.
Redshirt freshmen Tyler Elsbury and Josh Volk are listed as the back-ups at the guard positions while redshirt freshman Mason Richman and true freshman Connor Colby currently fill second-team spots at tackle.
Barnett said coaches likely would not settle on a rotation until after Friday’s practice, a sentiment coach Kirk Ferentz shared earlier in the week.
“I’m really not sure what it’s going to look like other than I’m pretty sure Linderbaum will be playing center,’’ Ferentz said.
Players involved in possible rotations have been working out that way in recent games as Iowa coaches look for consistency that could create separation at the positions.
“The cohesion is just repetition,’’ Barnett said. “It’s something you’ve got to rep and you’ve got to be cautious. You have to be careful of who and when and where and making sure that each guy gets the work at the positions he needs to get.’’
Barnett said preseason camp lent itself to giving coaches a chance to look at multiple combinations, something that will continue to play out at the onset of the season.
Ferentz said the Hawkeyes’ success rate will be important as the Hawkeyes work to build their offense around second-year starting quarterback Spencer Petras and running back Tyler Goodson, who has led Iowa’s rushing attack in each of the past two seasons.
The 23rd-year Hawkeye coach likes what he has seen from Petras, Goodson and running backs Ivory Kelly-Martin, Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams in preseason camp.
“It will all depend on who we block,’’ Ferentz said. “… It’s about being able to put things together against a team like this. When you play a team like (Indiana), because of their aggressive style, we’ll probably hit some good plays and we’ll probably have some ugly plays, too. Our guys need to understand that and play through those ups and downs.’’