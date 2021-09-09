Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak follows in father's footsteps

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Like father, like son.
The jersey colors may differ but Caleb Shudak still finds himself living a dream as he follows in his father’s footsteps.
Iowa’s sixth-year senior placekicker is preparing to do whatever he can to help the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. Cy-Hawk matchup at ninth-ranked Iowa State, a place where Shudak’s father starred in the same role a generation ago.
“I grew up wanting to be like my dad,’’ Caleb Shudak said. “He was my hero and it has been a blessing to have him in my corner, always there supporting me and helping me.’’
Jeff Shudak remains second on the Cyclones’ all-time scoring list, connecting on 58 field goal tries and collecting 266 points as a four-year starter in the ISU lineup from 1987-90.
Caleb Shudak is in his third season of handling kickoff duties for the Hawkeyes and is in his first year as Iowa’s primary placekicker, putting him in a position to make an impact in a series where kickers have traditionally been difference makers.
Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for Iowa in the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 victory at Jack Trice Stadium the last time the two teams met in 2019.
In Iowa State’s last win in the series, Cole Netten kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the Cyclones’ 20-17 win at Kinnick Stadium in 2014.
Bret Culbertson did the same against the Hawkeyes in the 2007, hitting from 28 yards with :01 left on the clock to give ISU a 15-13 win.
It’s that type of challenge Shudak welcomes.
“You work all year to be ready when that situation comes up,’’ he said. “I’m confident that whenever and wherever we find ourselves in that position, I’ll be ready.’’
That’s genetics.
Jeff Shudak never had an opportunity to attempt a game winner against Iowa, which was in the middle of a string of 15 straight victories over its instate rival at that time, but he did hit his share of game winners.
No kicker in ISU history has hit more game-deciding field goals in the final minute of a game than the three Shudak hit during his career. He beat Kansas State in 1987 and Missouri and Kansas during the 1990 season.
A three-time first-team all-Big Eight selection, Jeff Shudak earned his first honor as a freshman in 1987 when he converted on 20-of-25 field goal attempts.
He found success as a soccer-style kicker who proved capable of coping with changes in the game at that time, including the NCAA’s decision in 1989 to ban the use of small kicking tees on field goal and extra point tries.
“He dealt with a lot during his career and we’ve talked about just being prepared to deal with whatever the game throws at you,’’ Caleb Shudak said. “I think that helped prepare me for my career in college.’’
An all-state kicker who also played running back, linebacker and defensive back during his prep career at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Shudak has needed patience throughout his career in an Iowa uniform.
He joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on in 2016, and immediately found himself competing with Duncan and Miguel Recinos for playing time throughout the initial years of his career.
Before hitting field goals from 41 and 35 yards and four PAT tries during Iowa’s season-opening 34-6 win over Indiana, Shudak’s resume consisted of hitting one PAT attempt in a 2018 game at Illinois and hitting an upright on a 52-yard field goal try last season in a loss to Northwestern.
A four-time academic all-Big Ten selection as a civil and environmental engineering major, Shudak opted to return to Iowa for a sixth season in part because of the opportunity he had to start this season.
“In talking with my parents, they encouraged me come back. You only get one chance to enjoy a college career, so why not make it last as long as it can,’’ Shudak said. “I felt like this season was a chance for me to make the best of all the work I’ve put into the game over time.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has never doubted Shudak’s abilities.
“I’ve always said that we considered him, along with Keith (Duncan), to be starters. He’s an older guy who has always practiced well,’’ Ferentz said. “Sometimes, you just have two guys that are really good. … We had total confidence in him when he got his chance.’’
The consistency in Shudak’s work on kickoffs added to that confidence.
That work also provided Shudak with the opportunity to compete on the same field as his father two years ago, kicking off for Iowa in its most recent game at Jack Trice Stadium.
This weekend, he hopes his leg can have an even greater impact on the outcome.
“Coach (Matt) Campbell has done good things with the program at Iowa State and we know going over there this season that we’re going to have play well as a team,’’ Shudak said. “We’re going to have to play our best ball and if it comes down to a kick, I plan to be ready to go.’’