Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak follows in father's footsteps

An all-state kicker who also played running back, linebacker and defensive back during his prep career at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Shudak has needed patience throughout his career in an Iowa uniform.

He joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on in 2016, and immediately found himself competing with Duncan and Miguel Recinos for playing time throughout the initial years of his career.

Before hitting field goals from 41 and 35 yards and four PAT tries during Iowa’s season-opening 34-6 win over Indiana, Shudak’s resume consisted of hitting one PAT attempt in a 2018 game at Illinois and hitting an upright on a 52-yard field goal try last season in a loss to Northwestern.

A four-time academic all-Big Ten selection as a civil and environmental engineering major, Shudak opted to return to Iowa for a sixth season in part because of the opportunity he had to start this season.

“In talking with my parents, they encouraged me come back. You only get one chance to enjoy a college career, so why not make it last as long as it can,’’ Shudak said. “I felt like this season was a chance for me to make the best of all the work I’ve put into the game over time.’’

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has never doubted Shudak’s abilities.