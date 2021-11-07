Iowa State beats Texas for the third year in a row, winning 30-7

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State continued its roll against Texas on Saturday.

The Cyclones easily handled the Longhorns in Jack Trice Stadium, 30-7. It was Iowa State’s third-straight win over Texas.

Iowa State and Texas both left much to be desired in the first half with teams combining for just 10 total points and not a lot of offense.

But in the second half, Iowa State got on a roll and scored 27 unanswered points.

Running back Breece Hall rushed for 19 yards on his first two carries of the game and rushed for -2 yards on his next five rushes. He finished with just 17 yards on seven carries in the first half.

In the second half, however, he found plenty of daylight and rushed 12 times for 124 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the second half to get Iowa State’s offense going. Hall finished with 19 rushes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought Breece had maybe one of the best games of his career,” Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said. “When Breece and I talk, we talk about a complete tailback. There have been times where that’s been good and there’s been times where he’s not at the standard he wants to be at. I thought tonight, for our team to play great football, he needed to be an A player in all phases, and I think you saw that tonight.

And yeah the 47-yard run shows those things, but to me, everything else that I saw from Breece Hall was really inspiring.”

After that run by Hall, there was no turning back for the Cyclones. The defense continued its excellent play and punter Corey Dunn was able to pin Texas at the four-yard line.

Texas went three-and-out and was forced to punt.

“It was a huge swing back to what the standard of excellence has been on defense,” Campbell said of how the defense played throughout the game. “I don’t know if we were as complete a week ago, but we certainly were tonight.

Iowa State decided to go in for an early kill shot and on the first play of the drive, the Cyclones ran a trick play.

Texas’ defense was aggressive throughout the night, at times overly aggressive. Iowa State took advantage of the aggressiveness when quarterback Brock Purdy threw it behind the line of scrimmage to receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who found a wide open Tarique Milton for an easy 49-yard touchdown. Hutchinson’s pass wasn’t the prettiest throw of the night — he under threw Milton a bit, he short-armed the pass and he hopped when he threw it, but it worked.

“Xavier said he was a quarterback until his junior year in high school,” Campbell said “But that throw wasn’t pretty and we can see why he’s not a quarterback anymore. It was a great call by coach Manning but That execution? We had been repping that for a couple of weeks. It was great to see Tarique finish it.”

Hutchinson tried to defend himself and the throw.

“(Campbell’s) just a hater,” Hutchinson said with a laugh. “If you look at it, it was right in stride. I didn’t lead him too far and I didn’t underthrow him too much.”

But he did under throw him. But at least he got him the ball. In practice, Hutchinson said they only ran it twice and neither time it was successful. This was his third time running the play.

“I just thought, ‘You know what? They believe in me and it’s time to bring out my inner Tom Brady and throw a dime,’” Hutchinson said. “It wasn’t quite a dime, but I still like to think that I’m Tom.”

The defense forced a three-and-out on the next Texas possession, which was capped off by a Will McDonald sack, who is now Iowa State’s all-time leading sacker with 26.5 sacks, breaking JaQuan Bailey’s record of 25.5.

“We know that JaQuan was such a great player for our program and we know what kind of career he had,” Campbell said. “I think it says a lot about Will’s ability.”

The offense answered with what looked like an easy four-play 49-yard drive that had 21-yard rush by Hall, a 23-yard pass to Kolar and was capped off by Hall’s second rushing touchdown of the game, a two-yard touchdown.

Iowa State had 184 yards of offense in the third quarter, Texas had six. The Cyclones had three sacks in the third quarter alone.

At that point, it appeared Texas had given up and Iowa State put in a few of its backups.

In the passing game, Purdy completed 27 of his 38 passes for 252 yards. Hutchinson was his favorite target, who caught eight passes for 96 yards.

The defense was undoubtedly led by McDonald. The defensive end led Iowa State with six tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

He was joined by Enyi Uwazurike, who also had 2.5 sacks.

