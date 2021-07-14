Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell discusses program tranformation at Big 12 Media Day

“That’s one of the great joys that we’ve had over the last five years, and now going into our sixth year here at Iowa State is how do you do something that a lot of people said wasn’t possible? How do you have sustained success at a place like that? It’s been a lot of fun and a great challenge to put a program together and we’ve worked really hard to create sustained success and a culture where kids want to come in every day and feel confident everyday to become the best versions of themselves. That’s what I love about what I get to do and we have great kids in our program. It’s a true joy to go to work.”

Deep conference (besides Kansas)

From top to almost-bottom, the Big 12 should be a deep conference and a difficult one.

Iowa State has had rise to prominence and was picked second in the Big 12 preseason poll and Oklahoma has an odds-on favorite Heisman quarterback and they’re always at the top of the league. After that, it’s a jumble of five or six teams that could all finish anywhere from second to eighth.

“If you look from top to bottom and look at the quarterbacks in this league, the skill positions in this league and then if you flip it on the defensive side, I think we’re better defensively than we’ve ever been,” Campbell said. “Across the board, we have really good defenses now. And some of the coaching staffs are starting to get some consistency now, too."

