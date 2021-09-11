Iowa State football reflects on miscues in another loss to Hawkeyes

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy played one of the worst games of his storied career, statistically.

He completed just 13 of his 27 passes for 138 yards. While that’s not good, he topped it off with three interceptions in No. 9 Iowa State's. 27-17 loss to No. 10 Iowa.

He was replaced by redshirt freshman Hunter Dekkers in the fourth quarter.

“Were some of those balls tipped? Should they have been caught? Was there a different area the ball should’ve gone in the progression?” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I’ll have a better answer once I watch the tape. My thought in the fourth quarter was to get Hunter into the football games and let Brock kind of gather himself.”

Dekkers played well, completing 11 of his 16 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown to Tarique Milton.

“From the perspective of, did we put Hunter Dekkers in to challenge Brock’s position on our football team? Absolutely not,” Campbell said. “What we put Hunter in to do was to let Brock gather himself and then for Hunter to settle the game back down and really to try and win the football game. Even at that time in the fourth quarter, we felt like we could win the game and had opportunities to do that.