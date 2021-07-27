Iowa State officials respond as Oklahoma and Texas officially apply for SEC

Kirk Bohls from the Austin American-Statesman tweeted, “I’m told Big 10 is much more interested in AAU schools than the Pac-12 is. I’m told Kansas and Iowa state (both AAU members) made a run at the Big 10.”

Meanwhile Bruce Feldman from The Athletic tweeted, “New Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff says the conference has received ‘significant interest from many schools’ regarding potential expansion opportunities.”

Pollard’s point is that reports like those will continue to file out like a conga line and it’ll take time for anything to get hammered down. It would be in every Big 12 athletic director’s best interest to gauge the interest level of every potential conference landing spot.

“I think it’s really important that all Cyclone fans understand that it’s not a time to panic,” Pollard said. “Our industry is in a complete state of flux and quite frankly, every institution should be evaluating where they are and how things are going to look as the landscape continues to change.”

If Texas and Oklahoma do honor their media rights through the 2024-25 season, Pollard will have plenty of time to find Iowa State a home.