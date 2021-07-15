Iowa State sets football season ticket, Cyclone Club donations record

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard always thought he’d have to cap football season ticket sales at about 47,000.
Schools have to reserve tickets for visiting teams, players’ guests, tickets for sponsors and just general admission. Taking Jack Trice Stadium’s capacity of 61,500 into account, 47,000 is the season-ticket cap Pollard and the Iowa State ticket office arrived on after the stadium expansion.
The thing is, he never really needed to worry about it. Iowa State only got close to that number once and that was in 2019 when they sold 46,197 season tickets. Before that, the record was 43,165 set in 2013 — before the stadium expansion. It wasn’t really something he really needed to worry about.
Until this year.
Iowa State football is coming off of a historically great season that saw the Cyclones go to, and win, its first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl game and go to the Big 12 Championship game. The problem was, very few people got to see the historic season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa State has already sold well over 47,000 season tickets, which was once thought to be the cap. But thanks to what Pollard called good “stadium engineering” from the ticket office, Iowa State will likely end up at or near 49,000 and change.
What he means by stadium engineering is the ticket office has worked with season ticket holders to have them move over a seat or two or down a row so there are no longer one-seat gaps in-between season ticket holders. That strategy, that they never needed to worry about before, has yielded an extra couple thousand tickets they’re able to sell as season tickets.
“There is a number that we’d have to cap season ticket sales at and no one really knows what that number is because in years past, we would’ve already been selling single-game tickets by now,” Pollard said during a one-on-one interview last week. “Once you start selling single-game tickets, you’re done selling season tickets.
“Now, the cap is probably in the 49,000s but it’s probably not much more than that. Remember, though, we always thought that number was closer to 47,000.”
Iowa State won’t get final numbers until August or so because they’ve had to set student tickets aside as well as Junior Cyclone Club tickets.
Regardless of what the final number is, a new record will be set and fan excitement is unprecedented.
“This year, it has added meaning,” Pollard said. “Nine months ago, people were wondering if they’d be able to gather in groups — whether it’s a concert or football stadium. … as we were watching this unfold over the last six or seven weeks, it was a barometer of financially where people are — they’re buying these tickets like hot cakes — but also a barometer of where they are mentally and their willingness to gather.
The financial implications shouldn’t be overlooked, either.
Iowa State’s athletic department was able to stay afloat in large part because of season ticket sales last year and Cyclone Club donations, which are needed to buy season tickets.