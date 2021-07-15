Iowa State sets football season ticket, Cyclone Club donations record

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard always thought he’d have to cap football season ticket sales at about 47,000.

Schools have to reserve tickets for visiting teams, players’ guests, tickets for sponsors and just general admission. Taking Jack Trice Stadium’s capacity of 61,500 into account, 47,000 is the season-ticket cap Pollard and the Iowa State ticket office arrived on after the stadium expansion.

The thing is, he never really needed to worry about it. Iowa State only got close to that number once and that was in 2019 when they sold 46,197 season tickets. Before that, the record was 43,165 set in 2013 — before the stadium expansion. It wasn’t really something he really needed to worry about.

Until this year.

Iowa State football is coming off of a historically great season that saw the Cyclones go to, and win, its first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl game and go to the Big 12 Championship game. The problem was, very few people got to see the historic season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa State has already sold well over 47,000 season tickets, which was once thought to be the cap. But thanks to what Pollard called good “stadium engineering” from the ticket office, Iowa State will likely end up at or near 49,000 and change.