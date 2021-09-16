Iowa State still has full faith in quarterback Brock Purdy

“I thought he had really good decision making,” Campbell said. “I thought he’d probably like to have one throw back and it was the one where the ball kind of slips out of his hand on the big post, yet he still gives our guy a chance to go make the play, and we don’t make the play. Other than that, when you look at his decision making throughout the football game, he’s right where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there.

“I think it’s a lack of consistency around him and it led to a sub-par offensive performance, globally, by all 11 players. From Brock’s stand point, he’ll only continue to improve as the other 10 players around him find consistency as well.”

What Purdy has going for him is that he’s a senior.

He’s had clunkers before and he knows how to respond to them. It’s something that the coaching staff and players have noticed already.