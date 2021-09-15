Iowa's Jack Campbell: Teamwork fuels Hawkeye defensive success

Those expectations actually started long before Iowa created its first turnover of the season.

Campbell said Hawkeyes are encouraged to set their personal objectives aside for the good of the team after stepping onto the practice field for the first time as a freshmen.

“When you come in as a first-year guy I feel like a lot of guys at first don’t really understand it. It’s like why can’t we just go out there and play football, run around, just see the ball get the ball,’’ Campbell said.

Over time, Campbell said the philosophy Iowa coaches encourage begins to resonate and becomes easier to comprehend.

“Once you get older, you start to realize how it all works when you work together,’’ Campbell said. “Once you buy into that, you might not make the play, but you’re doing your job so someone else can make the play, just being selfless, that’s when this defense is going to be at its best.’’

Campbell has helped Iowa be at its best so far this season. His 14 tackles from his lineup spot at middle linebacker are second on the team to the 15 collected by weakside linebacker Seth Benson.