ISU QB Hunter Dekkers aims to remain calmly efficient as first start in Cy-Hawk game looms

AMES, Iowa — First-time Iowa State starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw deep balls, slants, screens and digs. He completed at least one pass to all ten receivers he targeted. He painted the field with an artist’s flair, free and easy, devoid of fear.

So consider Dekkers’ performance in the Cyclones’ 42-10 season-opening triumph over FCS Southeast Missouri State a rousing success — but now the level of competition ratchets up sharply.

“He's going to have to continue to grow,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “And, again, one game doesn't define the season. It's who you become through the entirety of this thing and his growth process will be as critical as all of ours.”

Enter Cy-Hawk week. Dekkers will be in the spotlight just as Brock Purdy was in three of these in-state rivalry games — and three losses — against Iowa. How will he handle it? Can he tamp down nerves and remain calmly efficient and explosive? No one knows. Not until Saturday at 3 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium, anyway.

“I think (Saturday’s win) kind of just just gives us momentum to go into week two,” said Dekkers, who completed 25 of 31 passes for 293 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. “I mean, it doesn't doesn't prove us anything. It just shows that we can play, we're back to playing football so we’ve just got to prepare.”

All of the Cyclones must mirror Dekkers’ dogged commitment to preparation if they are to break a six-game skid against the Hawkeyes. Iowa is the only team ISU plays on an annual basis that Campbell hasn’t beaten.

One glaring reason: Turnovers. The Hawkeyes haven’t lost one in the past five matchups. Last season alone, the Cyclones coughed up four, helping Iowa secure a 27-17 win.

So elite execution stands paramount for ISU as it seeks to reverse its recent Cy-Hawk game fortunes and Saturday the Cyclones were strong in both areas.

“You saw our coverage units and our special teams (play well),” Campbell said. “You saw taking care of the football for the most part. You saw the ability to be effective in some of the situational things. We haven't done that well enough to start the seasons here and that's been a challenge — really my challenge, and I thought that was really great to see from the whole of our football team.”

So were broad-ranging contributions from newcomers and less experienced Cyclones.

Redshirt freshman Tyler Onyedim snared his first career interception after graduate transfer linebacker Colby Reeder tipped a pass. Tight end DeShawn Hanika caught his first career touchdown pass and new starting tailback Jirehl Brock notched his first career 100-yard rushing game.

ISU will need to continue tapping new sources of production both against Iowa and beyond, so Saturday helped provide a blueprint for that.

“You’re watching the game unfold and it’s like the numbers and the guys, and it’s like, ‘Dadgum, there are a lot of guys doing a lot of really good things,’” Campbell said. “New names. Different guys.”

All of whom — along with Dekkers’ emergence — form a foundation for hope against the Hawkeyes, as well as a rugged slate of Big 12 foes down the road.

“I’ve just got to prepare,” Dekkers said. “I mean, that’s the biggest thing. This whole team — offense and defense has to prepare, and special teams. If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”