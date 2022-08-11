'It is all about points': Scoring key to UNI's new-look offense, QB decision

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley left little doubt about what he looks to when making decisions about the Panthers’ offense through his first two press conferences of the fall--points.

Last week, when asked what No. 21 UNI needed and intrigued him about new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bodie Reeder’s offense, Farley wasted no time with his reply.

“Points, that is the simplest question of the day,” Farley said. “It is all about points.”

The need for points provided the driving force for overhauling the UNI offense under Reeder and Ryan Clanton.

“We wanted to make it for UNI instead of keep grabbing words from other systems,” Farley said. “The plays are not that much different. Plays are plays, but how you teach them and how you can comprehend them is a big difference. I think, with what we did, our players have a better understanding of it. They will understand it better, they are more confident in it. Thus, they should play faster and that is how you score points.”

During UNI football media day on Wednesday, Farley used the strength of the Panthers’ schedule — UNI plays five teams ranked in the preseason Top 25 — to hammer home the importance of points.

“We brought Bodie Reeder in to score points,” Farley said. “We brought in wide receivers to score points. We are going to have to win games in two-minute offense,” Farley said. “We are going to have to win games with a field goal. We are going to win games by seven points or less.”

The importance of points also displays itself in the ongoing competition for the starting job at the most important position on the field--quarterback.

With redshirt junior Theo Day and redshirt sophomore Matt Morrissey continuing to split reps with the first team offense, the decision on who will be under center in week one depends on which player will lead the offense to the most points according to Farley.

“The quarterback has to make decisions to score points,” Farley said. “Which quarterback will drive the field in a two-minute offense…Who is going to make those drives? Who is going to be able to take the field with that kind of demeanor to win the game? That is what will determine if we picked the right quarterback and if we got the quarterback to do that.”

Last season, Day was that quarterback, piloting the Panthers’ to a 6-5 record and a berth in the FCS playoffs after joining the team weeks before the start of the season.

In his second season at UNI, Day said he finds himself more comfortable in his environment after what he described as a ‘tough transition,’ transferring from Michigan State.

“I am doing well,” Day said. “I have that experience behind me. It is something I did not really have before. That gives me some confidence going forward.”

Beyond last season, Farley emphasized the importance of Day experiencing a full offseason in Cedar Falls.

“Theo Day showed up in our room right before the season started,” Farley said. “Now, he is with us all summer long…Theo got to go through the offseason with what do in the weight room, with what we do in ‘The Sand,’ what we do all day long. He got to experience that which pulls you together as a unit…That is more important to me with how he will handle a huddle and the team on game day.”

The Panther coaching staff remains undecided on which quarterback will start, but Day started camp as the first quarterback to play with the first team according to Farley.

“They are getting equal reps with equal players,” Farley said. “It is not time to pick the quarterback this early in camp. It is time to find the players because it is more about the continuity and chemistry of the team than it is just the quarterback.”

However, Farley revealed that the decision regarding who will take over the majority of the first team reps may come as early as Monday.

With the importance of points thoroughly established and the quarterback battle nearing its conclusion, the focus shifts to the installation of Reeder’s offense.

Tasked with producing points in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, a gauntlet home to six of the top 50 defenses in terms of total defense in 2021, the Panthers’ offense faces the same herculean task as it does every season.

According to Hampton, UNI’s leading returning receiver despite only playing in eight games, the new offense under Reeder allows for greater freedom on the field.

“I know if I get a double-team that means one of my boys is open,” Hampton said. “The creativity of this offense is all about avoiding those situations and being able to put somebody into a different situation to get them open.”